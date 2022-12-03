3 players who can pick the most wickets in IND vs BAN 1st ODI

Team India are set to lock horns with Bangladesh in the latter's own den in a three-match ODI series, beginning in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. Bangladesh won the series 2-1 the last time they hosted the Men in Blue in ODIs.

Based on recent results in Bangladesh, it seems that the team that will bowl better will win the series. With the ODI World Cup in less than a year's time in similar conditions, both teams will want to sort out their bowling and try to understand their best combination going forward.

This could be a great opportunity for some bowlers on both sides to make an impact. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who may have a great outing in the first ODI in Dhaka:

#3 Mustafizur Rahman

Shakib Al Hasan: 19 wkts BD vs India in Odis Matches played: 36 India won: 30, BD won: 5 Most runs :- Virat Kohli: 680 runs, Avg: 75.55Rohit Sharma: 660runs, Avg: 60Mushfiqur Rahim: 628 runs, Avg: 34.88Most wkts:- Mashrafe Mortaza: 23 wktsMustafizur Rahman: 20 wktsShakib Al Hasan: 19 wkts https://t.co/6dZBOoBxri

Mustafizur Rahman burst onto the scene back in 2015 when India toured Bangladesh and showed why he had the potential to become a future superstar. Although his career has been affected by injuries, Mustafizur seems to love playing against the Men in Blue, given his incredible records.

In just seven ODIs, the 'Fizz' has picked up a staggering 20 wickets at an economy rate of just 5.45. He will become even more important to the hosts as they're without the services of Taskin Ahmed for the first ODI. The Men in Blue will need to be careful as the left-arm pacer might well have his tail up right from the get-go.

#2 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar will be high on confidence after his impressive performances against New Zealand in the ODI series. Being an all-rounder, his good form with the bat might also help him bowl well. Also, with the opposition having a number of left-handers, Sundar would back himself to bowl tight lines and squeeze the batters.

The pitches in Bangladesh have generally assisted spinners a lot of late and if Sundar gets some help from the surface, he could be more than a handful for India across any phase in the 50 overs.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial Feel blessed to get my first Player of the Match award and contributed in team's win. Onwards and upwards from here @BCCI Thank you everyone for the wishes.Feel blessed to get my first Player of the Match award and contributed in team's win. Onwards and upwards from here Thank you everyone for the wishes. 🙏

Arguably one of India's most improved bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has proved that he is not just a red-ball specialist. In 2022, Siraj has stepped up more often than not for the Men in Blue whenever there has been an opportunity.

In just 12 innings, the Indian pacer has picked up 18 wickets and at a fantastic economy rate of just 4.45. He can swing the new ball and has also shown the ability to nail the yorkers at the death. Siraj will be itching to get on to the field and continue his form with the ball.

