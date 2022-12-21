3 players who can pick most wickets in IND vs BAN 2nd Test

A strong performance from Team India saw them thump Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test at Chattogram. However, the juggernaut now moves to Dhaka, a ground where the spinners are likely to get more help than the previous venue.

This will give the Bangladesh spinners a bit of a morale boost in their bid to try to make a strong comeback in the series. However, the visitors have three quality spinners of their own, and they wouldn't mind the pitch offering more turn either.

This sets up an interesting battle between the two bowling attacks. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who can potentially be match-winners for their respective teams for the second Test:

#3 Taijul Islam

Taijul Islam was the lone shining light in what was a pretty ordinary performance from the Bangladesh bowling attack in the first innings of the first Test. He picked up four wickets and also made the Indian batters work hard for their runs.

If Taijul gets a bit more help from the pitch in Dhaka, he could once again dish out a strong performance. The Indian batters will need to be wary of the challenge that the left-arm spinner possesses, as the hosts will bank on him to do the majority of the damage.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Arguably one of the best off-spinners India have produced in Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin had a pretty ordinary first Test with the ball. The veteran did score a half-century with the bat but was more of a support spinner to the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as he picked up just one solitary wicket in the entire game.

However, you can't keep a great player down for too long, and Ashwin will be keen to stage a strong comeback in Dhaka. The off-spinner is a great thinker of the game, and he would have probably made new plans to counter whatever Bangladesh batters plan to do against him. This could be the Test in which Ashwin surpasses 450 Test wickets.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja's injury provided Kuldeep Yadav with an opportunity to make his Test comeback after almost two years. The wrist-spinner grabbed the chance with both hands and delivered a Player of the Match performance in Chattogram.

Kuldeep picked up eight wickets in the game and was at times almost unplayable as the Bangladesh batters failed to read his deliveries off the hand. The wrist-spinner once again proved how big an asset he could be to the team even in red-ball cricket and will be keen to deliver once again in the second Test.

