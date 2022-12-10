3 players who can pick most wickets in IND vs BAN 3rd ODI

Team India's bowlers failed to clean up the Bangladesh tail twice in two games and that has helped the hosts run away with the series 2-0 even before the final game is played at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have bowled pretty well in the series. Apart from a couple of partnerships for India in the second ODI, the hosts absolutely dominated the Men in Blue with the ball in hand. While there was some help for the bowlers in Mirpur, Chattogram is known to be a better batting pitch.

This could mean that bowlers from both teams are likely to be tested amidst ideal batting conditions. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who might still find a way to make an impact on such a pitch:

#3 Washington Sundar

Mikhail @SellTerStegen Ashwin can have all his formulas and variations of bowling but Sundar is still the better bowler Ashwin can have all his formulas and variations of bowling but Sundar is still the better bowler

Washington Sundar couldn't make a great impact with the bat so far in the series. However, the same can't be said about his bowling as he has arguably been India's best bowler.

The off-spinner bowled just five overs in the first ODI, returning with figures of 2/17. He then picked up three more in the second game, conceding just 37 runs from 10 overs.

Sundar's accuracy in line and length have been difficult for the Bangladesh batters to put away and he will be key for India to win the final ODI.

#2 Ebadot Hossain

Mudasir Ahmed (NRI) @er_kashmiri

Now, this is again Ebadot gives a salute to Virat again. Now, God save Virat Kohli

#INDvsBAN #BANvIND #Ebodathossain Last time Ebadot Hossain gave salute to Virat after taking wicket, Virat couldn’t manage to score a century for 1000+ days.Now, this is again Ebadot gives a salute to Virat again. Now, God save Virat Kohli Last time Ebadot Hossain gave salute to Virat after taking wicket, Virat couldn’t manage to score a century for 1000+ days. Now, this is again Ebadot gives a salute to Virat again. Now, God save Virat Kohli 😁#INDvsBAN #BANvIND #Ebodathossain https://t.co/pQqeYItCVd

Bangladesh suffered a body blow before the start of the ODI series as their main bowler Taskin Ahmed couldn't recover in time for the first game. However, Ebadot Hossain has stepped in and has simply been sensational in the first two games, picking up seven wickets.

The hard lengths hit by Ebadot and the bounce that he is able to generate because of his height have been tough to negotiate for the opposition batters.

He also has the wood over Virat Kohli, having dismissed him twice in international cricket. The Men in Blue will need to find a solution and not let Ebadot dominate them.

#1 Umran Malik

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



Umran Malik announced himself to the Bangladeshi batters with a sizzling st over that left even the experienced Shakib Al Hasan all over the place 🥵



Rate this first over in word.



#SonySportsNetwork #UmranMalik #BANvIND #AsliSher 𝑻𝒐𝒐 𝑭𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝑻𝒐𝒐 𝑭𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔Umran Malik announced himself to the Bangladeshi batters with a sizzlingst over that left even the experienced Shakib Al Hasan all over the place 🥵Rate this first over inword. 𝑻𝒐𝒐 𝑭𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝑻𝒐𝒐 𝑭𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 🔥Umran Malik announced himself to the Bangladeshi batters with a sizzling 1️⃣st over that left even the experienced Shakib Al Hasan all over the place 🥵💨Rate this first over in 1️⃣ word.#SonySportsNetwork #UmranMalik #BANvIND #AsliSher https://t.co/1MGjybZ2lR

India's pace attack has once again been hit by injuries as Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the final ODI. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have been impressive in this series, but it is Umran Malik who could be the make-or-break bowler for the visitors in the final ODI in Chattogram.

Malik was drafted into the side after Mohammed Shami suffered a shoulder injury. He got his chance in the second game and bowled an incredible opening spell, giving away just eight runs in his first five overs, including a wicket.

Although he has a lot to work on, especially with respect to bowling at the death, Malik can rattle the Bangladesh batters with his searing pace and help his team make early inroads.

Poll : 0 votes