3 players who can pick most wickets in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

India and New Zealand will both be keen to begin the new cycle after the T20 World Cup on the right note with the first T20I to be played in Wellington. The Men in Blue have a nice mix of youth and experience, while the Kiwis have banked on their trusted men, with a few exceptions like Martin Guptill and Trent Boult.

It can sometimes be challenging for the bowlers in New Zealand because of the short size of the boundaries and the ball coming onto the bat nicely. However, there are some quality bowlers on both sides who have the ability to make things happen with their exceptional skill sets.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could have a good outing in Wellington:

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal will be gutted to not even get a single game in the T20 World Cup, especially when leg-spinners from other countries did well. One reason could be that his form for India wasn't as great going into the showpiece event.

However, it is a fresh start and the leg-spinner will be hungry to prove that he is good enough in the shortest format. Chahal has played numerous games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and knows how to fox the batters and pick wickets even on small grounds. He could well have a telling impact on the game.

#2 Lockie Ferguson

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Talent and depth! Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham reflect on their experience in the IPL and rubbing shoulders with the world's best. Follow play from Talent and depth! Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham reflect on their experience in the IPL and rubbing shoulders with the world's best. Follow play from @skystadium tomorrow LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport @TodayFM_nz and in India on @PrimeVideo India 🔊 Talent and depth! Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham reflect on their experience in the IPL and rubbing shoulders with the world's best. Follow play from @skystadium tomorrow LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport & @TodayFM_nz and in India on @PrimeVideo India 📲 https://t.co/eKZmnwFR5m

Lockie Ferguson has grown into an extremely crucial bowler when fit for the Kiwis, especially in T20Is. His express pace is always an asset as he is able to rush the batters and induce false shots.

Ferguson is used more often in the middle overs when the opposition batters are trying to get a move on. His numbers in New Zealand speak volumes about his impact, having picked up 23 wickets in just 12 games at a fantastic economy rate of just 6.83. His four overs could well define the direction in which the game heads.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh @arshdeepsinghh 🏻 Gutted and devastated by the result. It's a tough defeat for us to take but we will bounce back stronger. Grateful to all our fans all around the world who supported us throughout this world cup campaign Gutted and devastated by the result. It's a tough defeat for us to take but we will bounce back stronger. Grateful to all our fans all around the world who supported us throughout this world cup campaign🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/tmnHckFJcN

Arshdeep Singh has turned out to be the breakout star for India in the T20 World Cup. He picked up 10 wickets in six games and also showcased his ability to swing the ball both ways.

The conditions in New Zealand can be conducive to swing bowling and this could make Arshdeep lethal upfront. The Indian left-arm pacer has also shown that he is more than handy at the death with his yorkers. He will be keen to continue his form from the T20 World Cup and get India off to a winning start in the series.

Poll : 0 votes