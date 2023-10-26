3 players who can potentially replace Hardik Pandya if he’s ruled out of 2023 World Cup ft. Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya suffered an injury during India's 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. He hurt himself while trying to stop a shot off his own bowling at the MCA Stadium in Pune. According to a report by TOI, Pandya has a Grade 1 ligament tear.

It is unclear whether Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the 2023 World Cup, but he missed the match against New Zealand in Dharamsala and is expected to be out of the playing XI for the upcoming games against England and Sri Lanka as well.

Hardik Pandya's absence will hurt India's balance a lot, but in case he is ruled out of the tournament, here are three players who can take his place in the Indian squad.

#1 Axar Patel

Axar Patel was present in India's original squad for the 2023 World Cup. However, the all-rounder suffered a last-minute injury at the Asia Cup 2023, which ruled him out of the first few matches of the World Cup. The selectors decided to take him out of the squad and named Ravichandran Ashwin as his replacement.

Patel was one of India's main all-rounders in ODIs before the 2023 World Cup. While he does not bowl pace like Hardik Pandya, Patel is a reliable left-arm spinner and a game-changer with the bat. He can take Pandya's place in the squad.

However, Patel's inclusion will force the team management to field three left-arm spin options in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are regular members of the team. If Patel comes in for Pandya, he will be the third left-arm spin option.

#2 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was on the list of reserve players for India in the Asia Cup 2023. While Samson is not a pace-bowling all-rounder like Pandya, he can bat at number six for the team. He is an exceptional fielder as well.

Perhaps India can use Shardul Thakur as their primary pace-bowling all-rounder and add an extra batter to the team in the form of Sanju Samson. If needed, Samson can keep the wickets as well.

Samson has a magnificent record in ODI cricket for India. He has played 12 innings, scoring 390 runs at an average of more than 55. With an enormous amount of IPL experience under his belt, Samson can deliver the goods in pressure situations for India.

#3 Vijay Shankar

A wildcard choice for this position will be Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans teammate Vijay Shankar, who was in the form of his life during IPL 2023. Shankar middled the ball well in the IPL and played some incredible knocks for GT.

The all-rounder has represented India in World Cups before. Although Shankar has not played ODI cricket for India since the 2019 World Cup, he can return to the squad as a replacement for Hardik and play the pace-bowling all-rounder's role for the team.

Shankar's pace is not on the same level as Pandya, but he knows how to take wickets. He has an economy rate of 5.40 and a bowling strike rate of 58.2 in ODI cricket.