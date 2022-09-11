3 players who can replace Aaron Finch as Australia's ODI captain

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has decided to call time on his one-day international (ODI) career following the ongoing series against New Zealand. The third ODI between the two sides in Carins on Sunday (September 11) will be Finch's last match in the format for the Aussie unit.

While the right-hander will no longer take part in ODIs, he will continue to captain the T20I side and lead their T20 World Cup title defense next month.

Finch's ODI form has been under the scanner for some time this year following a barren spell. He has made just 169 runs at a subpar average of 13.00 in 13 50-over matches this year. To make matters worse, the right-hander has scored just 26 runs in his last seven innings.

His overall record, however, is quite good. In 145 ODI matches, the opening batter scored 5,401 runs with 30 half-centuries and 17 hundreds at an average of 39.13 and a high score of 153 not out.

Finch's retirement leaves team Australia with a crucial decision to make a year prior to the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Not only do they need to replace the veteran batter at the top of the order, they also more crucially need someone to take over the leadership role from him.

The Australian red-ball team has a vice-captain in the experienced Steve Smith. However, Finch did not have a deputy in his final stretch as skipper of the ODI team. While Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood have served as vice-captains in the past, there isn't a clear successor for Finch in white-ball cricket as things stand.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three possible players who can replace Aaron Finch as Australia's ODI skipper.

#3 Pat Cummins

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins has proven his abilities as a captain and is also one of the most experienced players in the team.

Although Pat Cummins hasn't previously been a contender to lead the white-ball side, his recent success with the red-ball makes him a viable possibility.

The current Australian Test captain has done a wonderful job in red-ball cricket so far. Cummins led his side to a thumping 4-0 win in the Ashes before helping them beat Pakistan away from home, while continuing to perform at a high level.

A fast bowler leading the nation in all three formats isn't an easy task by any stretch of imagination given the amount of cricket played over a calendar year. However, considering the importance of Cummins across formats for Australia, he offers an attractive captaincy choice.

In 73 ODIs for the Aussies, he has picked up 119 wickets at an average of 28.04 and best figures of 5/70.

#2 David Warner

David Warner has plenty of experience leading teams in white-ball cricket.

David Warner is another candidate to become Australia's next white-ball captain.

For a player who was given a lifetime ban from captaincy after a ball-tampering scandal to become Australia's captain would be a remarkable turn of events. While Warner's leadership ban is still yet to be officially lifted, he has been backed to return to the leadership group by several former and current cricketers.

The pocket-sized dynamo from New South Wales has all the credentials to be the ideal captaincy choice for Australia. Warner brings a wealth of experience to the table and has an incredibly successful body of work with the bat in hand.

The left-handed opener has previously held the vice-captaincy post under Smith.

Warner recently stated that he is open to returning to the leadership unit and is waiting for the board to reach him. Finch himself opined that his opening partner is a ''sound option" to take over captaincy responsibilities.

During a radio interview with Triple M, Finch openly advocated for Warner to take the reins as the next ODI captain. The right-hander's comments came despite Warner's involvement in the infamous sandpaper scandal. Finch said:

''He [Warner] is someone I have played under a few times for Australia when he has had the opportunity to captain. He is an unbelievable tactical captain and someone at the time the lads loved playing under."

The Australian T20I skipper added:

"Would I like to see [his ban] overturned? Yeah, absolutely. What he can offer not just now as a player but going forward for him to be able to coach and help the next generation of players coming through is so important."

If given an opportunity, Warner will likely cherish leading Australia again and will do his best to take the team to greater heights in ODIs. Since making his debut in the format for the Aussies in 2009, he has played 138 matches, racking up 5,799 runs.

Warner has scored 26 half-centuries and 18 hundreds in ODIs, with a high score of 179 and an average of 44.60.

#1 Steve Smith

Steve Smith has the credentials to lead Australia given his prior experience in the role.

Another player who was at the receiving end of a lifetime ban from leadership duties was modern-day great Steve Smith. However, the management opted to hand back some leadership responsibilities to Smith last summer, making him Pat Cummins' deputy in the Test team.

An experienced individual who commands a place for himself thanks to his consistent performances, he has also previously led the Aussies in ODIs. The unorthodox right-hander captained his national team in 51 ODIs, winning 26 of them for a win percentage of 52.08.

It's interesting to note that Smith has some great batting numbers as a skipper in ODIs. He amassed 1,984 runs at an average of around 45, including five centuries and 12 half-centuries.

While talking about Smith's candidature for the captaincy, Finch said:

"I don't think [it would be an issue]. He captained a Test match in Adelaide after Pat was out with COVID. So I think that's all been put to bed."

With only a year to go before the next World Cup, one of Australia's safest bets would be to go the Smith route again. The right-hander also has a solid record in the format, amassing 4,617 runs from 135 matches with 27 half-centuries and 11 centuries. Smith has a high score of 164 and an average of 43.55.

