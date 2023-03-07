3 players who can replace Beth Mooney at Gujarat Giants for WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney had a forgettable start to her Women's Premier League career. The Australian star won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The decision backfired as MI ended up scoring 207 runs in their 20 overs.

Beth Mooney came out to open the innings for the Giants, but she suffered an injury before before scoring her first run. The Gujarat captain limped off the field and retired hurt. She did not play in the second match against the UP Warriorz as Sneh Rana served as the stand-in skipper.

Giants coach Rachel Haynes provided a negative update on Beth Mooney after the fixture.

"I feel we may have to replace (Beth) Mooney. The scans that came out today, did not look that great. The medical team will take a look at the scans and they will take the last call."

Giants are set to play three matches in the next eight days. The team management will have to make a call regarding Beth Mooney soon as they may lose out on some important points in the upcoming games.

As per the rules, the franchise has permission to sign an unsold player from the WPL 2023 auction as a replacement for Beth Mooney.

Here are three players whom Gujarat could consider if they wish to sign a replacement.

#1 Danielle Wyatt

WBBL 'The Eliminator' - Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes (Image: Getty)

It was shocking to see Danielle Wyatt remaining unsold at the WPL 2023 Auction. The England all-rounder has played 143 T20Is, scoring 2,369 runs and scalping 46 wickets. She was a member of the England squad that participated in the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Wyatt opened the batting for England Women with Sophia Dunkley and played some decent knocks. Her best performance came against Pakistan Women, where she smacked a 33-ball 59. The Giants can reunite the pair of Dunkley and Wyatt if they sign the latter as a replacement.

#2 Laura Wolvaardt

England v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Semi Final (Image: Getty)

Another surprising name to remain unsold at the auction was Laura Wolvaardt. The South African star played a key role in her team's journey to the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final. Wolvaardt ended the tournament as the leading run-getter.

In six matches, the elegant batter scored 230 runs, smashing three half-centuries, including a knock of 61 in the final against Australia. Since Wolvaardt plays as an opener, she could be a like-for-like replacement for Beth Mooney.

#3 Esha Oza

Giants can pull off a masterstroke by signing UAE's rising star Esha Oza as a replacement for Beth Mooney. Oza has aggregated over 1,000 runs and picked 30 wickets in 46 T20I matches. She has registered two hundreds and four fifties.

Most importantly, Oza is an associate nation player, meaning Gujarat can pick her in the playing XI along with four other foreigners. Given how weak Gujarat's Indian department looks on paper, signing Oza could do wonders for the franchise.

