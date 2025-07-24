3 players who can replace Rishabh Pant in India's squad for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests ft. Sanju Samson

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a right foot injury on Day 1 of the ongoing Manchester Test. Recent reports from Indian Express claim that Pant has fractured his toe, and has been advised six weeks of rest, making it highly unlikely that he features in the remainder of the series.Pant attempted to reverse sweep a fuller ball off Chris Woakes during the second session of Day 1 of the Test. Instead, he inside-edged onto his right foot, leaving him grimacing in pain.There was a visible swelling on the foot and he was eventually stretchered off the field. The southpaw was batting on 37 off 48 at the time, and was looking well-set to steer the Indian side at a comfortable rate.Although Dhruv Jurel will likely don the gloves for the visitors, he cannot bat as per rules, which is a major blow to the Indian team. Notably, Jurel came in as a substitute keeper in the Lord's Test as well, after Pant sustained a finger injury.The selectors are expected to name a replacement for Pant soon for an important fifth Test at The Oval. Irrespective of the result of the Manchester Test, both teams will look to give their 100% with the WTC points on the line.Although, Ishan Kishan was tipped to replace Pant, he is reportedly injured as well. As per TOI, Kishan fell off the scooty and has a plaster on his left ankle, which puts him out of contention. On that note, let's take a look at the potential replacements of Rishabh Pant for the rest of the Test series against India.#1 Sanju SamsonAlthough, Sanju Samson has never appeared in a Test match for India, he has the tactical nous and experience to succeed in the red-ball format. In 65 first-class games, he has garnered 3,834 runs at an average of 39.12, with 11 centuries. He has plucked 94 catches and secured seven stumpings in these games. Samson replaced Ishan Kishan in the India D squad for the Duleep Trophy 2024-25. He made good use of the opportunity to hit 196 runs in four innings at an average of 49, with a top knock of 106. With uncertainty around Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal's recoveries, Sanju Samson is also a strong candidate to replace Rishabh Pant. #2 KS BharatKS Bharat is also an interesting prospect for the selectors due to his primary focus on the longest format and his past stints with the Indian Test team.Bharat had an impressive Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign for Andhra, racking up 502 runs in seven games at an average of 38.61, with four fifties. Meanwhile, he featured for India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25, scoring 83 runs in four innings, with a solitary fifty.Bharat has played seven Tests and garnered 221 runs at an average of 20.09, with a top score of 44. Meanwhile, his first-class stats read 5,686 runs in 105 games at an average of 36.44, with 10 centuries. He has 354 catches and 11 stumpings in these games.Furthermore, Bharat is currently in England, playing for Dulwich CC in the Surrey Championship. With KS Bharat in the scheme of things and having an international experience, he will also be in the minds of selectors.#3 Sarfaraz KhanSarfaraz Khan has attracted praise from all quarters after losing 17kg in just two months. Often criticized for his fitness issues, Sarfaraz Khan has channeled the right kind of energy to let the critics focus only on his batting form.Sarfaraz impressed in his only outing for India A against England Lions last month. He slammed 92 off 119, with 13 fours and displayed the ability needed to score runs on English soil.In the Duleep Trophy 2024-25, Sarfaraz garnered 71 runs in three innings for India B, with a top score of 46. Meanwhile, he holds a terrific first-class record with 4,685 runs in 55 games at an average of 65.98, while hitting 16 tons.Sarfaraz Khan has appeared in six games in whites for the Indian team, where he has compiled 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with a solitary century. Although, he is not a like-for-like replacement for Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz has the talent to do well in England and be a long-term asset for the Indian Test team.