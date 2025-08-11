3 players who can replace Rohit Sharma as opener India's ODI XI ahead of 2027 World Cup ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma may have led India to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy earlier this year. However, over the past few weeks, there has been growing uncertainty over his future in international cricket. The 38-year-old retired from T20Is after the T20 World Cup last year. He also quit the Test format ahead of the tour of England, following a disastrous 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Conflicting reports emerged over the future of Rohit's international career on Sunday, August 10. As a report in Dainik Jagran, the Hitman (along with Virat Kohli) could announce his retirement after the Australia series in October since he is not in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup. News agency PTI, though quoted BCCI sources as saying that no such decision has been taken yet.

If we look at the situation practically, Rohit will be 40 by the time the next ODI World Cup is played. As such, it is highly unlikely that he would be part of the ICC event. On that note, we look at three players who can replace Rohit Sharma as opener in India's ODI XI ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

With Rohit and Shubman Gill forming a terrific pair for India in ODIs over the last couple of years, Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to find a place in the 50-over playing XI. The left-handed batter has only featured in one ODI so far. He made his debut against England in Nagpur in February this year and was dismissed for 15.

If the selectors decide to look beyond Rohit in ODIs, Jaiswal emerges as a strong contender to replace him and become Gill's new opening partner. The 23-year-old has made an excellent start to his Test career. In 24 matches, he has scored 2,209 runs at an average of 50.20, with the aid of six hundreds and 12 half-centuries.

Jaiswal has an impressive record in List A cricket. In 33 matches, he has smashed 1,526 runs at an average of 52.62 and a strike rate of 85.97, with five hundreds and seven fifties. He has a best score of 203 in List A cricket.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is another option India can think about as replacement for Rohit at the top of the order in the one-day format. Like Jaiswal, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has also had to wait for his opportunities in ODIs, with the Rohit-Gill pair going strong.

Having made his debut in the format back in July 2021, the 28-year-old has only featured in six ODIs so far. The right-handed batter has scored 115 runs at an average of 19.16, with a best of 71, which came off 77 balls against Australia in Mohali in September 2023 and featured 10 fours.

Apart from playing 23 T20Is for India, Gaikwad also has the experience of 86 List A games. In 83 innings, he has scored 4,324 runs at an average of 56.15 and an excellent strike rate of 101.66, with the aid of 16 tons and 17 fifties. Gaikwad's best in List A cricket (220* off 159) was registered for Maharashtra against UP in the 2nd quarterfinal of the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal can be considered a dark horse to replace Rohit as ODI opener in the Indian playing XI. A highly talented left-handed batter, Padikkal has played two Tests and two T20Is for India and is yet to make a significant impact.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 33 1,526 52.62 85.97 203 5 7 Ruturaj Gaikwad 83 4,324 56.15 101.66 220* 16 17 Devdutt Padikkal 32 2,071 79.65 90.79 152 9 12

(List A records of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal)

The 25-year-old began his Indian Premier League (IPL) career in impressive fashion, smashing 400-plus runs in consecutive seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, the southpaw has failed to maintain the same level of consistency in recent seasons in the T20 league.

What goes in Padikkal's favor is his exceptional record in List A cricket. In 33 matches, he has scored 2,071 runs at an excellent average of 79.65 and a strike rate of 90.79, with nine hundreds and 12 half-centuries. He clobbered 737 runs in the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

