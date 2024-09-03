3 players who can replace Suryakumar Yadav in 2024 Duleep Trophy squad ft. Rinku Singh

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the first rounds of the 2024 Duleep Trophy starting September 5. He is currently nursing a hand injury he copped on August 29 while playing for Mumbai in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore.

Suryakumar didn't bat in the second innings against TNCA XI after suffering a blow while fielding on Day 3 of the match. He has been advised rest by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is currently rehabilitating at the BCCI facility.

The Mumbai cricketer, who played his only Test last year against Australia, was named in Team C led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The BCCI is yet to name a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav.

Trending

There are many probable candidates who can replace Suryakumar in the 2024 Duleep Trophy. On that note, let's take a look at three players who can replace India's T20 skipper in Team C.

#1 Rinku Singh

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer is one of the few unlucky players to miss out on the four sides in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. However, with Suryakumar now out injured, the doors might open for Rinku Singh.

While his credentials as a T20 player is well documented, the left-hander also boasts excellent records in first-class cricket. Rinku has aggregated 3173 runs in 47 matches at an average of 54.70, including seven centuries and 20 fifties.

Rinku will look to give his Test aspirations a boost by scoring runs in the 2024 Duleep Trophy if an opportunity comes by.

#2 Karun Nair

The six-Test veteran, Karun Nair, is popularly known for his triple hundred against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai way back in 2012. While a Test spot has eluded him for several years now, Nair has been a consistent scorer in the domestic circuit.

Nair recently stated that he still harbors the dream of playing red-ball cricket for India again and an opportunity in the 2024 Duleep Trophy would be a massive boost to his aspirations.

Karun Nair has been in spectacular form of late, recently guiding the Mysuru Warriors to the Maharaja Trophy 2024 title. He was adjudged Player of the Tournament after finishing as the highest scorer with 560 runs in 12 matches.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer

The all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, Venkatesh Iyer, is the final name on the list. While this might come as a surprise to many, India have struggled to find a seam-bowling all-rounder for a really long time, and grooming him could be a step in the right direction.

Iyer recently played two County matches for Lancashire in late August. He also had a good Ranji Trophy campaign in 2023-24, scoring over 500 runs.

The lanky all-rounder will relish this opportunity and would look to make it count if it comes his way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️