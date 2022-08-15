3 players who can replace Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe ODI series

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has struggled to stay fit to stay in contention for the Indian team. After a long injury layoff, he was named in the squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe that starts on August 18.

However, Washington Sundar injured his left shoulder when he dived in the infield to stop a drive while playing for his county side, Lancashire in the Royal London Cup match against Worcestershire at Old Trafford.

As per reports, his shoulder was sore and hence, he could not take any further part in the match. The injury to Washington is another setback after he missed India's T20Is at home against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Here, we take a look at three players who could be a possible replacement for Washington Sundar:

#3 Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan could well get a nod for the ODI series

In Arshdeep Singh, India has finally found a great left-arm seam option. He will possibly be a part of the T20 World Cup squad. However, there is another seamer in Mohsin Khan who can be tried out in the Zimbabwe ODIs.

Mohsin Khan forced people to sit up and take note of his performances for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

In the IPL, he picked up 14 wickets in nine matches, bowling at an economy rate of 5.97. The left-arm seamer also has an impressive record in List A cricket - 47 wickets in 35 matches, at an average of 17 and this series could be an opportunity to test his mettle.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan can be a gun middle order batter instead of Washington Sundar

India have a plethora of batting options at the top of the order and hence, Sarfaraz Khan could fit in perfectly in the middle order. Sarfaraz had an excellent campaign with Mumbai in this season's Ranji Trophy. He finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 982 runs at an average of 122. He ended the tournament with four centuries in nine innings.

The 24-year-old has not yet been selected in the Indian squad and hence, this Zimbabwe tour could be the perfect opportunity for him to be given a go. He has shown that he has the temperament to play the defining innings in pressure scenarios and after such a dominant run in the domestic season, the right-hander deserves a spot in the Indian team for the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



DO NOT MISS: Sarfaraz Khan shares it all as he chats with Hardik Tamore after Day 2 of the #RanjiTrophy #Final. - By



Full interview #MPvMUM

bit.ly/3na9R7l From run-scoring extravaganza to emotional celebration & a bit of banter.DO NOT MISS: Sarfaraz Khan shares it all as he chats with Hardik Tamore after Day 2 of the @Paytm - By @ameyatilak Full interview From run-scoring extravaganza to emotional celebration & a bit of banter. 👏 👍DO NOT MISS: Sarfaraz Khan shares it all as he chats with Hardik Tamore after Day 2 of the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final. 👌 👌 - By @ameyatilak Full interview 🎥 🔽 #MPvMUM bit.ly/3na9R7l https://t.co/tUMquiC95F

#1 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has been impressive in T20Is for India

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been a part of India's T20I squad for a while now. He has been impressive in the opportunities that he has received, but has not made it to the ODI squad that will take on Zimbabwe.

After another stellar display in the IPL - 13 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.44. He has emerged as one of the go-to spinners in the shortest format, but as per the composition of the side, he would well need to wait to make his ODI debut. Since Washington Sundar might miss out, Bishnoi can be the attacking option for KL Rahul in the middle overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets wickets of a single T20I innings belonged to the spinners, as Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav helped run win in the final T20I against West Indies. 🤩



#PlayBold #WIvIND For the first time in history, allwickets of a single T20I innings belonged to the spinners, as Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav helped #TeamIndia to arun win in the final T20I against West Indies. 🤩 For the first time in history, all 🔟 wickets of a single T20I innings belonged to the spinners, as Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav helped #TeamIndia to a 8️⃣8️⃣ run win in the final T20I against West Indies. 🤩💥#PlayBold #WIvIND https://t.co/Pw8Fb2yFBz

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava