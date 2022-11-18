3 players who can score most runs in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the first game of their three-match T20I series in Wellington on Friday (November 18). Both teams endured disappointing exits from the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup and will look to get back to winning ways and start a new cycle.

The average score batting first in Wellington is 162, indicating that the games aren't as high scoring here as they are elsewhere in New Zealand. However, with some fantastic and explosive batters on show from both teams, one cannot rule out an absolute run-fest.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can make an impactful contribution for their team in Wellington:

#3 Glenn Phillips | NZ

Glenn Phillips was arguably New Zealand's best batter in the T20 World Cup. He scored 201 runs in the tournament at an impressive strike rate of 158.26 and also had a hundred and a half-century to his name.

The way he batted against the Sri Lankan spinners during a spectacular 104-run knock proved that he can handle the threat that spinners pose in the middle overs. If he gets the better of Yuzvendra Chahal in this game, he is likely to help lead New Zealand to a big total.

With the ability to change gears with ease, Phillips will be the dangerman that the visitors will want to get rid of as quickly as possible.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav | IND

The No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav, is in the form of his life at the moment. The 32-year-old was simply magnificent in the T20 World Cup, scoring 239 runs at an incredible average of 59.75 and a mind-blowing strike rate of 189.68.

With big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested, India's hopes will rest on Yadav continuing his rich vein of form. It will be interesting to see if he bats at his favorite No. 3 spot as that could make him even more destructive.

The hosts will need to dismiss him quickly as he can take the game away from them in the blink of an eye.

#1 Hardik Pandya | IND

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya delivered in the crucial semifinal against England last week, scoring 63 off just 33 balls. Although it wasn't enough to help the Men in Blue progress to the final, Pandya proved that he is a dependable batter and destructive when he gets going.

The 29-year-old will lead the national team for his second series as Rohit Sharma has been rested. He might also push himself up to the No. 4 spot and play the role that he did with so much success for the Gujarat Titans.

If Pandya gets enough time to settle at the crease, the New Zealand bowlers could end up having a long day in Wellington.

