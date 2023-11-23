3 players who can succeed Rohit Sharma as T20I captain if Hardik Pandya is unavailable ft. Suryakumar Yadav 

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the T20I series against Australia that got underway on Thursday. Thus, it will be No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav who will be leading the second-string Indian side.

While Rohit Sharma still remains the designated all-format captain, he hasn't played a single T20I since India's semi-final loss to England in the T20 World Cup final last year.

Following India's heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup final, reports have emerged that Rohit is considering retirement from T20Is to prolong his Test and ODI career.

Hardik has led India in every T20 series since the T20 World Cup and was expected to take up the mantle in the shortest format. However, his unavailability has made things interesting.

With India slated to tour South Africa in December, the selectors will have a job on their hands to name the new skipper if Hardik doesn't recover in time.

Let us decipher the names of three players who can be Rohit Sharma's successor as the T20I captain if Hardik Pandya is unavailable.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav endured a tough run in the recently concluded World Cup. (Pic: AP)

Having established himself as one of the finest T20 batters, Suryakumar Yadav has been handed over the captaincy reign for the T20I series against Australia.

While his captaincy credentials haven't been tested yet, you can only lead the side when you are a permanent member of the playing XI. Suryakumar's leadership skills will be tested against Australia and if he does well, he could well go on to become India's T20 captain even for the tour of South Africa.

The Mumbai cricketer received flak from every quarter after his below-par showing in the World Cup but there is no denying his prowess in the shortest format. It will be interesting to see whether he displays the same fearless approach even as a captain.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad led India in the Asian Games 2023. (Pic: Getty)

Having led India to their maiden Asian Games gold medal not long ago, Ruturaj Gaikwad has made a case for himself to lead the Indian T20 side in the absence of the top bracket players. Gaikwad looks a calm head and that was on display during India's victorious campaign in China.

If Rohit Sharma decides to call it quits from the T20I format, there will be a spot up for grabs in the top order. Given Gaikwad's experience and natural stroke-making abilities, he could be the one taking that spot in the long run.

Gaikwad is a free-flowing batter and makes batting look easy when he is in the groove. The right-hander can mix caution with aggression and still keep finding boundaries without taking any exaggerated risks. Gaikwad will want his bat to do the taking in the Australia series.

Shubman Gill can be a future captain for India. (Pic: Getty)

One of the youngest superstars of the modern generation, Shubman Gill is also in line to take up leadership roles in the near future. The No. 1 ranked ODI batter, Gill hasn't been a permanent feature of the T20 side.

It will be interesting to see how he fits in the scheme of things. But, there is absolutely no doubt about the skill sets he possesses and in all likelihood should make the T20 World Cup squad.

While Gill doesn't have prior experience leading the national side, his exposure to some great brains of the game will keep him in good stead, if and when the chance arises. Gill is expected to return to the Indian T20I set up for the tour of South Africa.