3 players who can win ICC men's T20 cricketer of the year in 2023

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav deservedly won the ICC Men's T20I cricketer of the year for 2022, and the fact he did so with India only making the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup makes it even more special. He had to fight off several other suitors for the award who also played some excellent cricket last year, and they will all definitely be vying to win the laurel in 2023.

While 2022 was a T20 World Cup year and plenty of T20Is took place, we're unlikely to see a similar volume of games in 2023, which is an ODI World Cup year. Players will have to deliver in every game they play, for they will not have as many opportunities.

On that note, let's look at three cricketers who could win the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2023.

#3 Alex Hales

England are set to play 3 T20Is against Bangladesh and 4 against New Zealand in 2023, and the in-form Alex Hales will look to make his mark in those games.

Hales has been in menacing form in the ongoing ILT20, scoring 418 runs in five games while averaging a whopping 139.33 at a strike rate of 161.39. He also starred in their T20 World Cup win last year, opening the batting alongside Jos Buttler.

Hales' experience of featuring in T20 leagues around the world would finally pay dividends if he wins the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023.

#2 Shadab Khan

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is a player who has the potential to deliver with both the bat and the ball in T20Is this year. While they could well play more T20Is later this year, Pakistan are slated to feature in a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand in April, and you'd expect Shadab Khan to be at his best for them.

He was their star player in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in which they finished as the runner-up. Apart from his wicket-taking abilities, Shadab is also a clean striker of the ball and can play impactful innings for his side.

While the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would be everyone's favorites from Pakistan to win the award, Shadab Khan is a dark horse who could end up surprising everyone.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav winning back-to-back awards for the best T20I cricketer is looking more and more likely. SKY has started 2023 in fine fashion in the T20I format, scoring 217 runs in four games at a strike-rate of 165.64, having already recorded a hundred.

India will play New Zealand in two more T20Is in their ongoing three-match series. SKY already has a great head start towards winning the award. If he continues displaying the form that he is now, it's likely he will defend his ICC Best Men's T20I cricketer award.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes