3 players who could define the DC vs MI WPL 2025 final ft. Shafali Verma 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off in the final game of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL). It is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Capitals earned a direct spot in the final after topping the points table. The Indians, meanwhile, secured their place in the summit clash by defeating Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator by 47 runs.

Ad

This will be the second time these two teams meet in a WPL final. In the inaugural 2023 edition, Mumbai defeated Delhi by seven wickets to claim the championship.

In the 2024 edition, the Capitals reached the final once again only to be defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Now, in their third consecutive final, Meg Lanning’s team will be aiming to go a step further. This time the Mumbai Indians stand in their way.

Ad

Trending

With the WPL 2025 summit clash just a few hours away, this article highlights three players who could play a crucial role in the highly anticipated match.

3 players who could define the DC vs MI WPL 2025 final

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a cornerstone for Mumbai Indians since the very first season. The 32-year-old has consistently delivered exceptional performances. The 2025 season is no exception.

Ad

Brunt is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having accumulated 493 runs in nine innings at an average of 70.42, which includes five fifties. In addition to her impressive batting, Brunt has also made a significant impact with the ball, taking nine wickets in as many innings.

She was named the Player of the Match in the 2023 WPL final against the Capitals, where she played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs. If Mumbai Indians are to secure their second title, their hopes will heavily depend on the all-round contributions of the England veteran.

Ad

#2 Shafali Verma

One player who can make a major impact at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals in the final is their opener, Shafali Verma. The 21-year-old has consistently provided explosive starts for DC this season, partnering with skipper Meg Lanning.

Shafali currently sits fourth on the list of top run-scorers in the 2025 season, having accumulated 300 runs in eight innings at an average of 42.85, including one fifty. In the 2024 final against RCB, she played a brilliant knock. Verma scored 44 off 27 balls, though the rest of the batting lineup couldn’t follow suit.

Ad

The DC opener will once again be looking to give her team a strong start in the final.

#3 Hayley Matthews

Another player who can single-handedly change the course of the game with her all-round abilities is Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews. The West Indian was in exceptional form during the Eliminator against Gujarat Giants. She scored 77 off 50 balls and took three wickets, playing a pivotal role in Mumbai's victory.

Matthews has accumulated 304 runs in nine innings, including three fifties, and is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps. Mumbai will be counting on Matthews to provide a solid start at the top of the order and then deliver with the ball in their bid to secure a second title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️