3 players who disappointed under MS Dhoni's captaincy

MS Dhoni is one of the most decorated captains India have ever seen. The former Indian skipper is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies during his time. He was the one who oversaw India's transition into the modern era, after the likes of Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid and the rest hung their boots.

The wicketkeeper-batter won the inaugural T20 World Cup with India in 2007, taking charge of the team for the first time in a major tournament. He also won the ICC World Cup in 2011, followed by the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Known as 'Captain Cool', the 40-year-old led with his charismatic personality. Dhoni backed most of his players, helping them evolve into superstars throughout their careers. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain continues to do the same in the IPL.

While a number of players flourished under Dhoni's captaincy, there were a few who couldn't live up to their potential. In this article, we take a look at three players who disappointed under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

#1 Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan was one of India's brightest all-rounders in recent history (Credit: DNA).

The Baroda all-rounder was regarded as one of the brightest upcoming all-rounders in the game when he made his debut in 2003. However, things didn't quite go as planned for Irfan Pathan and his career.

He had 61 wickets in 31 ODI matches while playing under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. However, Irfan took just 54 wickets in 45 matches under MS Dhoni with a poor economy rate and average as well.

Even with the bat, Pathan flattered to decieve. Having scored 601 runs in 29 innings before Dhoni took over as captain, he scored just 487 runs in 31 innings between 2007 and 2012.

There is no doubt that Irfan Pathan is one of India's brightest all-rounders in recent history, but he wasn't at his absolute best under the legendary Indian captain.

#2 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa was part of the Indian Team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 (Credit: Sportsrush).

Robin Uthappa has always been a batter who is pleasing to the eye with his immense stroke-making ability. The Karnataka batter scored an impressive 86 on debut against England for Rahul Dravid's side. Uthappa scored 409 runs in 13 innings under the current Indian coach's captaincy before hitting a lean run of form.

The Chennai Super Kings veteran only managed to muster 377 runs in 21 innings for the Indian team under Dhoni, before eventually being dropped.

Uthappa made a comeback into the Indian side on a couple of occasions but could never gather consistent run-scoring form under his belt.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav (R) and MS Dhoni (L) (Credit: Zimbio).

Umesh Yadav made his way into the Indian side as one of the quickest bowlers in the country. However, inconsistencies and injuries hampered his career as he started to hit his peak. In 45 ODI matches under MS Dhoni, the Vidarbha pacer picked up 62 wickets at a strike rate of 35.

Umesh was at his best in the white-ball format with Virat Kohli as his skipper, taking 33 wickets in 20 matches with a strike rate of 29.

Even in the longest format of the game, the 34-year old has been at his best in the last few seasons, playing a crucial role in India's success.

