Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 members of India's Test squad who might not play a single match

Shreyas
29 Nov 2018

India will take on Australia in a four-match Test series, the first of which will start on December 6th. The T20I series which preceded it was drawn, with both teams winning one game each and one match being abandoned due to rain.

The Indian bowlers had a good outing overall in the T20Is despite some expensive overs in the first game. Both Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed proved their mettle in the second and third T20Is, and justified the team's choice to back them.

KL Rahul, however, had yet another miserable series, scoring just 27 runs in 2 matches.

The Indian Test team led by Virat Kohli

The players in the Test squad had been practicing while India were playing the T20 matches. They are now taking on Cricket Australia XI in a 4-day practice match which will be their only match play ahead of the first Test.

Here is India's squad for the Test series against Australia.

India's Test Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Not all players in the squad are in great form though, and it will be interesting to see who will be in the Starting XI for the first Test.

Here are 3 players who might be benched for the whole series.

#1 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel was selected as the backup keeper option for India, replacing Dinesh Karthik who was in the squad for the tour of England. He has plenty of experience and is good behind the stumps, but is unlikely to get a chance to play.

Rishabh Pant wasn't in great form in the T20I series but will be the favorite to cement a spot behind the stumps. He has had a good time before this series, and is expected to fire up the batting in the middle order.

Pant has been Kohli's favorite so far behind the stumps, and will likely retain his place. Also, Parthiv prefers to open the batting and India already have three openers, so he might be benched for the entire tour of Australia despite earning a place in the squad.

