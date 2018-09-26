Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players India must select for the Test series against Windies

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
253   //    26 Sep 2018, 03:56 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
India lost 4-1 to England in their last Test series

While the Men in Blue were taking on Afghanistan under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Asia Cup in Dubai, the national selectors were indulged in future planning. They had only a day to finalize the Test squad that will take on Windies for two Test matches. Though Windies might not be an opponent Indian fans will be worried of, a strong squad is of utmost importance after the humiliation India faced in England.

While a few players are constant in the Indian test side, it has to be unequivocally admitted that Virat Kohli's side is not as threatening a Test side on paper as it is a limited overs' side.

A series against Windies might help them regain the confidence back and also set up a combination with which India can stick to for a long time, since frequent shuffling of the squad helps neither the players nor the team. Let us have a look at three players the BCCI must select for the tournament.

#3 Mayank Agarwal

U19 International - Australia v India: Day 3
Mayank Agarwal is yet to earn a place in the Test side

Amongst the numerous other factors which gave India a headache in the English soils, opening was a key factor. The trusted combination of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan failed miserably, which consequently lead to the crumbling of the Indian batting order. The former was even axed from the team.

If they are looking for someone trustworthy to open the innings, Mayank Agarwal might be the perfect fit. It is perhaps unfortunate that he has not been selected in the team thus far, for he is performing superbly for the lower-level Indian teams and in domestic cricket. Even in England, he was one of the better batsmen for India A.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Hanuma Vihari
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
BCCI announce schedule for India-Windies series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 3 players who should not be picked...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be sacked for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
When retired hurt players made a daring comeback to the...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted squad for the upcoming Test series...
RELATED STORY
West Indies announce 15-man Test squad for India Tour
RELATED STORY
What are the top four things that we don't see in cricket...
RELATED STORY
India's Strongest Possible Playing XI For West Indies ODI...
RELATED STORY
3 highest successful run chases outside Asia by India in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us