3 players India must select for the Test series against Windies

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 253 // 26 Sep 2018, 03:56 IST

India lost 4-1 to England in their last Test series

While the Men in Blue were taking on Afghanistan under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Asia Cup in Dubai, the national selectors were indulged in future planning. They had only a day to finalize the Test squad that will take on Windies for two Test matches. Though Windies might not be an opponent Indian fans will be worried of, a strong squad is of utmost importance after the humiliation India faced in England.

While a few players are constant in the Indian test side, it has to be unequivocally admitted that Virat Kohli's side is not as threatening a Test side on paper as it is a limited overs' side.

A series against Windies might help them regain the confidence back and also set up a combination with which India can stick to for a long time, since frequent shuffling of the squad helps neither the players nor the team. Let us have a look at three players the BCCI must select for the tournament.

#3 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is yet to earn a place in the Test side

Amongst the numerous other factors which gave India a headache in the English soils, opening was a key factor. The trusted combination of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan failed miserably, which consequently lead to the crumbling of the Indian batting order. The former was even axed from the team.

If they are looking for someone trustworthy to open the innings, Mayank Agarwal might be the perfect fit. It is perhaps unfortunate that he has not been selected in the team thus far, for he is performing superbly for the lower-level Indian teams and in domestic cricket. Even in England, he was one of the better batsmen for India A.

