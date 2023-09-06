3 players in India's 2023 World Cup squad who may not play a game ft. Suryakumar Yadav 

Team India announced their squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup on Tuesday, September 5, and there were no major surprises. The selection committee went along expected lines and carved out a 15-man squad from the contingent currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup and avoided any left-field choices as well.

With the World Cup being such an elaborate event and the new format dictating a minimum of nine matches, teams are bound to make changes to the playing XI. Apart from form and fitness, the diverse conditions across the 10 venues in use for the tournament will also dictate changes.

Some venues like Chennai might see teams playing three spinners, and in Dharamsala and other select venues, teams will opt for the extra seamer.

Team India are covered in almost all aspects, and might make some tweaks to their team as the tournament progresses.

Team India 2023 ODI World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

On that note, let us take a look at three such players in India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad who may not play a game.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

The right-handed batter's selection in the team sparked a huge debate as his credentials in the 50-over format have not been up to the mark. His ability to play spin and X-Factor have granted him a place in the squad, but it is unlikely to warrant him a place in the starting XI, particularly since Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have returned from injury.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 511 runs in 24 ODI innings at an average of 24.33. In 2023, he has notched only 127 runs in nine innings, which includes three consecutive ducks in the home series against Australia.

Suryakumar has struggled to find the right tempo in the format and has not been able to translate his success from the shortest format. He has admitted that his ODI numbers are well below par and his chances of featuring in the playing XI during the World Cup are realistic only if the team is hit with multiple unprecedented injuries.

#2 Mohammed Shami

While the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah ranks among as one of the finest in world cricket, the frailty and lack of batting depth means that only two of them can feature in the playing XI at the same time.

With Hardik Pandya presenting himself as the third seamer and two spinners required in subcontinent conditions, Shami will have to sacrifice his spot through no fault of his own.

A fit Bumrah is an automatic selection in the playing XI, while Siraj has been exceptional with the new ball at times, even climbing to the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings during the home season in early 2023.

With Shardul Thakur a reliable all-round presence at No.8, it might be hard for Shami to feature in India's playing XI in the showpiece event.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Arguably the most improved player in recent times may not get a game at the grandest stage, such is the cruelty of Indian cricket at the minute.

Ishan Kishan is the backup opener, wicketkeeper and middle-order batter in the side. As the word backup suggests, his services will only be required when Plan A - which is Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top, and Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the middle order, fail to bring in results.

He definitely does have the edge over Suryakumar Yadav if India consider making changes to their middle order. Being a left-handed batter and his current form makes his selection a no-brainer over the struggling Suryakumar Yadav.

While a lot depends on how Rahul performs after coming in from injury, and a glimpse of the radical change might be witnessed in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 itself. With Iyer and Rahul both in need of game time, Kishan might have to vacate his spot in the playing XI.

What is Team India's ideal playing XI for the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.