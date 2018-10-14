3 Players India should recall and 3 players they shouldn't before the World Cup

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.64K // 14 Oct 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

With the World Cup 2019 fast approaching, India have an all but settled squad at the moment. The only cause of worry is the inconsistent middle order, and that issue should be sorted out soon as India are scheduled to play a lot of limited overs cricket down the line.

The bench strength of the Indian team is so strong that the Asia cup win was achieved even in the absence of Virat Kohli. The recent squad selection for the West Indies series indicates that the team is going to try Rishabh Pant at the no.4 slot after his recent exploits in the Test format where did well in England and against the West Indies in home conditions.

India are scheduled to as many as 21 ODI matches before the start of the World Cup and that is an ample time to test out some players. There are some players who deserve a place in the side, and there are individuals who don't.

In this slideshow, we will look at 3 Players India should recall and 3 players they shouldn't.

#1 Umesh Yadav- Should be recalled

Umesh has been impressive.

Umesh Yadav is one of the players who should be given a chance in India's limited overs team before the world cup. He was included in the T20 and ODI teams that toured England but was left out of the Asia Cup squad.

In England, he did well in the T20 leg of the tour and played 2 out of the 3 matches in the ODIs. So his limited overs presence has been less in the last few months.

There is a huge crop of fast bowlers who are emerging from India, and in case of an injury to any of the frontline bowlers of the team, Umesh can come in as an able replacement.

So it is better to give him some games ahead of the world cup, even though he may not be in the scheme of things for the big tournament.

1 / 6 NEXT