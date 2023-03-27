3 players in the Legends Cricket Trophy who still have a lot left in them

The inaugural edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) is currently underway in Ghaziabad, where six teams are competing against each other to win the prestigious title. Several big names of world cricket are playing in the competition.

Chandigarh Champs, Indore Knights and Vizag Titans have already qualified for the semifinals of the competition, whereas Harbhajan Singh's Nagpur Ninjas have been eliminated from the tournament. One team out of the Guwahati Avengers and Patna Warriors will join the aforementioned three teams in the semifinals.

Eleven matches of the Legends Cricket Trophy have been completed, and there have been some top-quality performances in the tournament so far. It is a tournament for retired cricketers, but a few names have surprised fans with their brilliance in the competition. Many fans feel that the following three players still have a lot left in them.

#1 Suresh Raina, Indore Knights

Suresh Raina surprisingly announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. He continued to play in the IPL and won IPL 2021 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team, but Raina's performances were not up to the mark. As a result, CSK released him from their squad. Subsequently, Raina remained unsold at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

A few months later, Raina called it a day on his IPL and Indian domestic career as well, and started to play in other T20 competitions around the world. Raina has played a match-winning knock in almost every tournament that he has participated in following his retirement.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suresh Raina scored 90* in just 45 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes for Indore Knights in the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy. Suresh Raina scored 90* in just 45 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes for Indore Knights in the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy. https://t.co/a8IGf54L5C

Even in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy, Raina played a magnificent knock of 90 runs for the Indore Knights in a group-stage match against the Nagpur Ninjas. He raced to 90 off 45 balls, whacking 10 fours and four sixes in the process.

The Ninjas bowling lineup featured some star players like Dilhara Fernando, Parvinder Awana, Harbhajan Singh, and Reetinder Sodhi, but none of them could stop Raina.

#2 Stuart Binny, Vizag Titans

Like Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny has retired from domestic cricket and the IPL, but the all-rounder has continued to play in other T20 leagues. The Vizag Titans signed him for the Legends Cricket Trophy. The all-rounder has been the team's highest run-getter in Vizag so far, with 120 runs in three innings.

Sports Tak @sports_tak

@virendersehwag

thesportstak.com/cricket-news/l… Legends Cricket Trophy: Stuart Binny's fantastic batting downs Nagpur Ninjas in exciting 1-run victory as Sehwag's team emerges victorious Legends Cricket Trophy: Stuart Binny's fantastic batting downs Nagpur Ninjas in exciting 1-run victory as Sehwag's team emerges victorious@virendersehwag thesportstak.com/cricket-news/l… https://t.co/CunWU4tx2f

Binny has also picked up one wicket in the competition so far. Fans should note that Binny's batting strike rate in LCT matches is 206.89, which highlights that he still has a lot left in him.

#3 Yusuf Pathan, Guwahati Avengers

Another former Indian all-rounder to feature on the list is Yusuf Pathan. The 2011 World Cup-winning star is a member of the Guwahati Avengers squad in the Legends Cricket Trophy. Pathan has played three matches, scoring 113 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 188.33.

The hard-hitting all-rounder has smacked nine fours and eight sixes in just three innings. His batting average in the tournament is 56.5. Although he is yet to take a wicket with the ball for the Guwahati Avengers, Pathan's batting statistics show that he still has a lot left in him.

Poll : 0 votes