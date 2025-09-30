3 players who were lucky to be picked in India A's squad for the one-day matches vs Australia A ft. Priyansh Arya

Following the conclusion of a two-game red-ball series, India A are all set to face off against Australia A in three one-day matches. The first encounter of the series will take place on Tuesday, September 30 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The BCCI made some late changes to their squad for the rubber, with many of the Asia Cup 2025 squad members being added. Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana will join the India A squad for the second and third matches against Australia A.

India A squad for the 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for the 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

A number of domestic players have been picked in the contingent as well, but not all of them have sparkling records. On that note, here are three players who were lucky to be picked in India A's squad for the one-day matches against Australia A.

#3 Yudhvir Singh

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Yudhvir Singh has been picked in India A's squad for all three matches, but his List A record isn't very promising. In fact, it's downright poor - a bowling average of 50.77 and an economy rate of 6.85 in 15 matches.

With those numbers, Yudhvir can consider himself lucky to be part of an A tour. However, it's understandable why the selectors decided to place their faith in the 28-year-old, who has the attributes necessary to become an international fast bowler.

Tall and capable of extracting bounce, Yudhvir is quick enough to be considered for the Indian team. If some work with the coaches can help develop his game, he could defy his indifferent numbers in the format.

#2 Priyansh Arya

2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Another player with a poor List A record, Priyansh Arya has an average of 11 and a strike rate of 105.47 in seven matches in the format. He has been picked only for the first encounter, with Abhishek Sharma expected to partner Prabhsimran Singh in the second and third matches.

Arya is clearly a talented player and had a breakthrough campaign in the 2025 Indian Premier League. But he clearly has a long way to go with his technique and shot-selection. The 24-year-old hasn't played any first-class cricket, and whether he has the ability to stay at the crease for more than a few overs remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, Arya's potential and exciting hitting ability make him a contender to be part of India's white-ball future.

#1 Suryansh Shedge

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

India are short of pace-bowling all-rounders across formats, so it's no surprise that the selectors have an eye on Suryansh Shedge. But the youngster hasn't done much of note in the 50-over format.

Shedge has featured in only seven List A matches and hasn't made notable contributions in either department. He has scored 85 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 91.4, to go with nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

There are doubts over whether Shedge is tall enough and quick enough to be a fast-bowling all-rounder for India, while his batting clearly displayed signs of weakness during the Indian Premier League. Nevertheless, he's only 22 years old and has plenty of room to grow.

