3 players who were a part of India's squad for ODIs against New Zealand in November 2022 but have been dropped now

India will play a three-match series against New Zealand, starting this Wednesday. The three ODIs will help the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps finalize their team combinations for the Cricket World Cup to be held later this year.

New Zealand have been performing well in the 50-over format over the last few years. The Blackcaps are at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League right now and have won their last two ODI series against India and Pakistan.

India and New Zealand played a three-match ODI series right after the T20 World Cup 2022 from November 25-30. The Blackcaps won that series 1-0. They won the first ODI by seven wickets. The other two matches of that series were abandoned.

Less than two months later, India will play another ODI series against New Zealand. The BCCI have named a stellar squad for the upcoming series. The majority of the players who played against New Zealand two months ago have retained their places, but the following three names have been dropped.

(Please Note: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Deepak Chahar are injured, not dropped.)

#1 Shikhar Dhawan - Captain of India in previous series vs New Zealand

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI (Image: Getty)

It is rare to see a player captaining his team in an away series and then being dropped in the next two months. The same has happened with Shikhar Dhawan though, as the star Indian batter now finds himself out of the Indian ODI squad.

The BCCI named a second-string squad for the series against the Blackcaps in 2022, where Dhawan received the opportunity to lead the team. He failed to guide the Men in Blue to a series win and could not score big in any of the next few matches.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have been picked as the openers for the upcoming series, with Dhawan's name being absent.

#2 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda made his ODI debut against West Indies in February 2022. He played 10 ODIs for the nation last year before being dropped from the ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Hooda has scored 153 runs in seven ODI innings and picked up three wickets as well.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are the all-rounders present in the Indian squad for the upcoming series. Hooda is present in the T20I squad.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh made his ODI debut in the series against the Blackcaps two months ago. He played in all three matches of the series but failed to bag his maiden wicket. Singh bowled 79 deliveries, where he conceded 89 runs at an economy rate of 6.76.

The selectors picked him in the squad for the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, but he did not play a single game. Singh has now been dropped from the squad to face the Kiwis, with Shardul Thakur taking his place.

Should Arshdeep Singh be selected for the 2023 Cricket World Cup? Share your views in the comments box below.

