3 players who played for both India and Pakistan

The craze for cricket in India has been around since pre-Independence. When Pakistan became an independent country, there were a number of players who had played for both nations.

The Partition created one of the greatest sporting rivalries in the world. A cricket match between these two nations is now one of the world's most watched events and is used to promote their respective nationalisms.

"India playing Pakistan involves the sentiments of millions," said Wasim Akram, one of Pakistan's all-time greatest cricketers and now a commentator. "You become a hero if you perform well... you are portrayed as a villain if your team loses," he went on to add.

Here we take a look at three players who played for both India and Pakistan:

#1 Gul Mohammad

Gul Mohammad was part of the 1946 India squad

Gul Mohammad was a superb left-handed batter who chipped in with the ball as well. Apart from all this, he was sensational on the field. He went on to play eight Tests for India and this included two matches against Pakistan. He was also involved in two matches against Don Bradman’s Australia in 1947/48.

He wore the India cap from 1946 to 1955 and then turned up for Pakistan for a solitary Test against Australia at Karachi in 1956.

He spent his final days as a cricket administrator in Lahore and is still remembered as a solid batter and an administrator who made some really tough calls.

#2 Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Abdul Hafeez Kardar played for both India and Pakistan

Abdul Hafeez Kardar is considered the 'Father of Pakistan Cricket'. He was one of the most potent left-arm spinners. He was equally elegant with the bat and played for undivided India against England. However, he did not have much to show for his efforts in the series.

After the partition, he moved across to Pakistan and became their captain in 1952. His debut for Pakistan was against India and as things would pan out, the three players who played for both nations featured in that particular Test match.

He was very successful for Pakistan and in the 23 Test matches that he played for them, he achieved an unparalleled distinction of leading his team to victory against all the Test playing nations of the day. (barring South Africa in the Apartheid period). He was one of Pakistan cricket’s greatest visionaries. He passed away in 1996 while watching one of the televised games of the cricket World Cup.

#1 Amir Elahi

Amir Elahi featured for both India and Pakistan in his short international career

Amir Elahi turned out for India once against Australia in Sydney in 1947, and five times for Pakistan in 1952-53, all in India. He called it quits when he was 44 and played his last Test match in Calcutta.

He started his career as a medium-pace bowler but then switched to leg-breaks and googlies, for which he was best known. He was prolific in domestic cricket and in 119 first-class matches he played, he picked up 506 wickets at an average of 25.

