3 players RCB might release after failing to defend title in WPL 2025 ft. Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could not defend their title successfully in WPL 2025. They were knocked out of the ongoing tournament from the league stage.

The Bengaluru-based franchise started their season with two consecutive wins during the Vadodara leg. Fans expected them to continue their winning momentum when the WPL 2025 caravan reached their home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the change in venue derailed RCB's campaign as they suffered four defeats in four home matches.

RCB's playoffs hopes were crushed when they suffered a loss at the hands of UP Warriorz in Lucknow. The defending champions avoided embarrassment by defeating Mumbai Indians on March 11, thereby ensuring they did not finish last in the WPL 2025 points table.

It is pertinent to note that RCB were without some of their key players in WPL 2025. Still, they had a squad which should have finished in the top three The team's failure to qualify for the playoffs will force the management to make some tough decisions. Here's a list of three players RCB may release after WPL 2025.

#1 Danielle Wyatt-Hodge did not have a great season in WPL 2025

The absence of Sophie Devine at the top of the order prompted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to include England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge in their playing XI as an opener. Danielle got six games for RCB, where she scored 137 runs at an average of 22.83.

Barring the half-century against the UP Warriorz in Bengaluru, Danielle could not score big in any of the WPL matches for RCB. Even her strike rate was less than 130. It should not be a surprise if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru release her from their squad before the next auction.

#2 Raghvi Bist

20-year-old all-rounder Raghvi Bist crumbled under the pressure of the big stage in WPL. She got multiple opportunities to prove herself in the middle-order, but Bist could only score 95 runs in seven matches. Her average was less than 20, while her strike rate was just in the range of 100.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana gave her the ball only once in WPL 2025. She bowled one over of medium pace against the Delhi Capitals, where she gave away 11 runs. While Bist seems a talented youngster, RCB's team management will think twice before retaining her for the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League.

#3 Charlie Dean

England-based bowling all-rounder Charlie Dean got only one match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL. She leaked 47 runs in her four overs of the match against the UP Warriorz at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Shreyanka Patil should be back with RCB next season. Also, RCB's decision to sign Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana proved to be a masterstroke. Rana stepped up and delivered the goods in multiple matches.

It would not be a wise move to use up an overseas spot in the squad for another spin-bowling all-rounder. Thus, Dean will likely be released ahead of WPL 2026.

