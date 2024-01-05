3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in 2nd Test vs South Africa ft. KL Rahul & Virat Kohli

The shortest completed Test in terms of balls bowled unfolded in Cape Town as India beat South Africa by seven wickets in under five sessions.

With the win, the visitors pulled level in the two-match series as they recovered from the pounding they took in Centurion. They also recorded the first-ever victory by an Asian side at Newlands.

The strange nature of the game meant that despite winning heavily, plenty of Indian players didn't cover themselves in glory. At the same time, though, a few played a big part in a memorable overseas win.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the second Test against South Africa.

#5 Star - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was unplayable in the second innings

The deserved winner of the Player of the Series award, Jasprit Bumrah returned to Test cricket with an incredible display against South Africa. The second Test was particularly noteworthy as he scalped six wickets in the second innings to hand his side a chaseable total.

Bumrah was impeccable on the second morning as he hit the right areas and let the Cape Town wicket do its thing. The fast bowler ripped through the middle order and cleaned up the tail to ensure that Aiden Markram didn't have any support at the other end. He could've had Markram too, with a catch going down.

Bumrah is arguably already India's greatest-ever fast bowler and is making a case to be the best Test bowler in the world as well.

#4 Flop - Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna picked up just one wicket in the South Africa v India - 2nd Test

A player who made his Test debut in Centurion, Prasidh Krishna is at the other end of his career - it's just starting, and he will see better days as he plays more matches.

But it's safe to say that Prasidh, whose style of bowling suits South African conditions, didn't cover himself in glory in the series. The lanky pacer struggled to hit the ideal lengths during his spells, often too short or too full. His lines weren't too accurate either.

Prasidh bowled just eight overs in the Test, with the other three Indian pacers clearly outperforming him. Markram took a liking to him in the second innings, striking two sixes and two fours in a mammoth over. The 27-year-old will learn from this experience.

#3 Star - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match in the 2nd Test

Mohammed Siraj came under a bit of criticism for his performance in the first Test. While he bowled decently overall, it's arguable that he didn't do enough to support Bumrah and keep runs in check.

In Cape Town, though, Siraj was at his absolute best. In helpful conditions after being asked to bowl, the 29-year-old took the new ball and ran riot. He ended up with six wickets in the first innings as South Africa were bowled out for just 55, setting the tone for the Test.

Siraj also grabbed an important wicket in the second essay, that of centurion Markram. He was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 Flop - KL Rahul

KL Rahul nicked off as India collapsed like a house of cards

KL Rahul was one of the standout performers in Centurion. But as has been the case so often in his career, he failed to follow up on a good display.

Rahul took ages to get off the mark as he was sucked into his shell. And soon after he did, he nicked a rank loosener from Lungi Ngidi to the wicket-keeper. The No. 6 batter walked back for just eight runs and must take some responsibility for what followed.

Ngidi picked up two more wickets in the over as India lost their last six wickets for a grand total of zero runs. Having dropped Thakur, India didn't have much batting depth, something Rahul knew very well. However, that didn't reflect in his batting.

Rahul also dropped a simple catch that would've sent Markram back to the hut well before his century. He needs to do better, at least until Rishabh Pant comes back.

#1 Star - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had an excellent Test tour of South Africa

Virat Kohli's cheap dismissal in the second innings meant that his Test average in South Africa dropped below 50. 49.50 is anything but poor, though, and the former skipper can look back on his tour of the Rainbow Nation with happiness.

Kohli looked supremely comfortable out in the middle in the second Test and was India's top-scorer in the first innings. His 46-run knock featured six fours and a six as he rightfully played his shots to keep the scoreboard moving.

Kohli has a lot left in the tank and can hopefully be back to tour South Africa in 2027.

