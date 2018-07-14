Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India’s Test squad against England

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.89K   //    14 Jul 2018, 13:14 IST

Image result for Eng vs Ind Test series

With T20I series done and dusted, India take on England in the 50-over format, before they get ready to rub shoulders against one of the most consistent sides when it comes to Test Cricket at home.

It will be a battle of skills, technique and pride as Virat Kohli and his determined squad would take on the field in whites to turn the tables from their last tour in 2014. While England will approach this series as an opportunity to take the revenge after their humiliating 4-0 defeat in the Sub-continent in 2016.

When many consider this as India’s best chance to win a Test series in England, spots are up for the grabs in the long 5-match Test series as the visitors might fancy throwing in a few surprises in their squad for the longest format of the game. It could be a matter of strengthening their batting attack which often fails to deliver in the overseas conditions by roping in few youngsters or an attempt to bring in a backup for Jasprit Bumrah, if he fails to recover from his thumb injury before August 1.

So, here’s a look at three possible players who could be a surprise inclusion in India’s Test squad for the 5-match Test series:


#1 Mayank Agarwal

Image result for mayank Agarwal

The domestic season of 2017-18 has seen the coming of age for the Karnataka-born lad. After being in the midst of the things for more than eight years now, Mayank has been in the form of life and has established himself as the go-to man for his state team. The 2017-18 season saw him bring his career back on track as he went onto amass 1160 runs in the Ranji Trophy to top the scoring charts.

There was a time in his career in November 2017 when Mayank was on a hot streak when he mustered more than 1000 runs in a span of 23 days with five centuries including a score of 304*.

He was aptly rewarded for his exploits in the domestic circuit when he was picked for India A for their UK tour. The right-handed batsman was once again in sublime touch as he continued his rich vein of form to score three centuries in the recently concluded Tri-series against Windies A and England Lions.

He played a major role in guiding the team to the final to be eventually crowned as the winners. After making all the hard work, it seems Agarwal is rightly knocking the doors of a possible selection in India’s Test squad for the upcoming tough series against England.

Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Prithvi Shaw Mayank Agarwal
3 reasons why Kuldeep should be included in the Test...
RELATED STORY
4 players who might not feature in India's Test squad to...
RELATED STORY
Why Mohammed Shami deserves a chance in the Test series...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India must pick Kuldeep Yadav in the Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 players from India's squad in...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 Reasons why Kuldeep Yadav should be...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 problems India might face in the...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why India can beat England in England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 157/5 (32.0 ov)
LIVE
India need 166 runs to win from 18.0 overs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us