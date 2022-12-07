3 players Team India have sorely missed during the Bangladesh ODI series

Team India suffered their second successive ODI series defeat as Bangladesh clinched the second ODI by five runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

The Men in Blue are enduring a difficult period in white-ball cricket right now, with the T20I format having treated them poorly in the recent past as well. Rohit Sharma and Co. have been left to rue the absence of a few high-profile stars as they lost two games on the trot in Bangladesh.

Here are three players Team India have sorely missed during the Bangladesh ODI series.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

Ravi Bishnoi has played only one ODI for Team India. In that game, he conceded 69 runs and picked up one wicket. It might seem strange to claim that the Men in Blue have missed his services during the Bangladesh series.

However, India have been crying out for a wicket-taking wrist-spinner in white-ball cricket for a while now. Yuzvendra Chahal's poor performances have meant that oppositions have been able to run away with the game in the middle overs.

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has assisted spin, with the hosts even opting to field just two fast bowlers in the second ODI. Bishnoi, who is arguably India's most dangerous leg-spinner right now, would've been a handful for the Bangladesh batters. Proficient against both righties and lefties, the young leggie could've titled the series in India's favor.

#2 Hardik Pandya

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

The decision to rest Hardik Pandya for the Bangladesh ODI series was wholly understandable. The all-rounder's workload needs to be managed extremely carefully with a home World Cup on the horizon, especially in series where India can afford to do without him.

However, it's evident that Rohit Sharma and Co. have been hit hard by his absence. Washington Sundar has had to bat at No. 6, and while he is a capable batter, India don't have options as reliable as Hardik in the lower-middle order. The 29-year-old's bowling could've also helped the visitors.

India have tried to make up for his absence by playing both Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, but that hasn't quite worked out for them so far. One of the best all-rounders in the world, Hardik is worth his weight in gold.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Again, it's no surprise that India are missing Jasprit Bumrah. The second ODI, in particular, showed just how important the speedster is to the side. With Mohammad Shami also out injured, the Men in Blue have completely lost the plot under pressure.

In the series opener, with India needing just one wicket to seal the game, Chahar delivered a couple of expensive overs as the pace attack lacked the cutting edge needed. In the second ODI, on the other hand, Bangladesh batted first and plundered runs in the last 10 overs.

A fit Bumrah would've been impossible to contend with for the hosts at the death, with the surface in Dhaka supporting variations in pace and length. India would've loved to have had their talisman fit and firing.

