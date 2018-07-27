3 players that could add value to this Indian team

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The 2019 World Cup is still nine months away and there are around 30 ODIs left for India to come up with their final squad. There are still spots available in the playing eleven, with the middle order still not having taken a concrete shape, and the backup all-rounder spot is still up for grabs, though there may be only a few takers.

The recent ODI series with England has provided the selectors with more questions than answers. The middle order doesn't seem to be settled after the trial and tribulations faced by a dozen contenders. The two innings played by MS Dhobi also raised serious question marks over his credentials to nail down the finisher role for the team. It seems that recent IPL performances were only eyewash given the familiar Indian conditions as the problems in limited over cricket resurfaced for the former World Cup winning captain.

There is no doubt that his fitness, and wicket keeping abilities are a level above the rest and the freak run outs created solely by his street smartness are something to be savored repeatedly. But the team is suffering from his waning abilities to accelerate the innings at the right time and inability to even keep the strike rotating. The percentage of dot balls in his innings of late have been quite high which eventually stalls the game in the middle overs for the team.

Although the team management has finalised the core group of players, there are still some players who could add much needed value to the team. The selectors should take a look at these three options that could prove to be the vital cog in the quest for regaining the title.

#1 Krunal Pandya

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai - India IPL T20

With an batting average of 33 and bowling average of 41 in List A matches, he hasn't taken domestic cricket by storm, but with a strong IPL record for Mumbai Indians the elder of the Pandya brothers deserves a chance at the number seven spot.

This slow arm orthodox bowler could even be played in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who wasn't so successful in the recent England series in comparison to Kuldeep Yadav. Even as a third spinner and handy lower order batsmen, he could provide India with much needed options in bowling and can play the finisher role with the bat.

