3 players who were unlucky to miss out on ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year nominations

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shortlisted four players for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 award. Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australia's Adam Zampa, West Indies' Shai Hope, and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza have made the cut for the prestigious award.

In the nine ODI matches Babar played in 2022, the Pakistan skipper amassed 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87. Leg-spinner Zampa once again proved why he is an integral member of Australia's white-ball set-up. He picked up a total of 30 wickets from 12 games.

Raza, on the other hand, had a breakout year in 2022, starring with both the bat and ball for Zimbabwe. He aggregated 645 runs at an average of 49.61 and also picked up eight wickets.

Since 2017, Hope has finished as West Indies' highest run-scorer in ODIs and 2022 was no different. He finished the year with 709 runs at an average of 35.45, including three centuries and two fifties.

Apart from the aforementioned four players, there were several other notable performers who stood out for their respective teams last year.

On that note, we take a look at three players who were unlucky to miss out on the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year nominations.

#3 Shreyas Iyer - India

Shreyas Iyer had a breakthrough year in ODI cricket, finishing as India's highest run-scorer in 2022. He smashed 724 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.69, including a century and six fifties.

He held India's middle order and paced his knocks according to the situation whenever he came out to bat.

Given his consistency, Shreyas deserved to be among the nominees for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz - Bangladesh

The young Bangladesh all-rounder starred with both the bat and ball in 2022 across all three formats. He, however, was at his absolute best in the ODIs.

He scored 330 runs, including a century and a fifty, in 10 innings at an average of 66. Mehidy brought stability to Bangladesh's batting, playing some crucial knocks in the lower order.

He was equally effective with the ball, returning with 24 wickets from 15 games at an economy rate of 5.44. His best figures of 4/29 came against the West Indies.

With his all-round performances, Mehidy certainly deserved to be among the nominees for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year.

#1 Trent Boult - New Zealand

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult had a superb campaign in 2022. The left-arm pacer, who has led the Kiwi pace attack over the years, had one of his best years in 2022.

Boult returned with 18 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.39 and an economy rate of under four. He has the best average among bowlers who have bowled more than 50 overs throughout the year. His economy rate is also one of the best among fast bowlers.

With these stunning numbers, Boult surely deserved to be among the nominees for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year.

