3 star batsmen capable of scoring an ODI triple century

Rohit Sharma has scored three double centuries in the 50-over format

There have been many records created and broken in the history of cricket. Till 2010, no one ever thought of scoring 200 runs in an ODI match. Sachin Tendulkar was rightfully the first batsman to score a double century in an ODI. Since then, there have been seven double hundreds - 3 from Rohit Sharma, one each from Virender Sehwag, Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman.

Scoring a triple century in an ODI game has not been considered possible by many teams and players. However, the feat can become achievable at the rate at which batsmanship is evolving. Rohit Sharma's 264 was preceded by a slow start to the innings. He scored his 50 off 72 balls which wasn't an indicator of what was about to follow. If he had started his innings in the same way he finished it, he could have even managed 300 runs.

Virat Kohli has undoubtedly been the best ODI batsman in the last three years. He has broken many records and recently became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. If there is one record he possibly can't break, it will be scoring a triple century.

Kohli is the captain of the Indian side and has lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He comes into bat after the fall of the first wicket and usually cannot express himself freely or start scoring big shots immediately. He will certainly look to settle in and then start scoring which reduces his chance of going big.

If Kohli can't, who else can achieve this milestone? Let's take a look at three probable candidates who can score a ODI triple ton.

#3 Jason Roy

The swashbuckling opening batsman has been a major main reason behind England's drive to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. Jason Roy is a completely attack minded batsman and likes to get after the bowlers from the word go. Having made his debut in 2015, he has played 70 matches and scored 37.85 as well as a strike rate of 104.23.

His highest score in an innings is 180 which he scored against Australia on during January 2018 while chasing a huge total of 304/8. He has had a great time playing against the Aussies. The right-hander has scored 554 runs from ten matches with three centuries.

Although his highest score came while chasing, Roy's attacking penchant has made the cricketing world turn their heads towards him. His intent of going after the bowlers from the start and the way this England ODI team functions make him a candidate for scoring 300 runs in an ODI match.

