3 players who can be surprise inclusions for the last two Test matches

Indian team is already down by 2-0 in this 5-match Test series but their performance on Day 1 at Trent Bridge gave a light of hope to stage a comeback in the series. The batters showed intent as skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy in Ajinkya Rahane led the charge with a 159-run partnership, taking the toil out of the English bowlers. If India see themselves on the better side of the result at the end of the Test match, they might spring in a surprise with two matches still to go in the series.

However, selectors are yet to announce the team for the last two Test matches. They will be keenly keeping an eye on the players as how they have fared so far in the series. Some of the batters have disappointed high time as selection committee might just be tempted to rope in young blood for the 4th and the 5th Test.

Let's take a look at players who might be the surprise inclusion for the last two Tests:

#3 Deepak Chahar

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar reportedly ruled out of the 5-match Test series, it could well be the opportunity in waiting for the young swing bowler in Deepak Chahar. A bowler who possesses similar skills like Bhuvi, the English conditions can act as a perfect foil for the Chahar who loves to swing the ball both ways from the same length. The absence of Bhuvi in such seamer-friendly conditions has left a void in India's Test bowling setup and Chahar could be the perfect guy to step up for the occasion.

The 26-year-old has done well in 4-day games for India A in the recently concluded Tri-series against Windies A and England Lions. On back of his notable performances in the IPL and in games for India A, Chahar earned his maiden-call up for India in the T20I series against England. Though Indian bowling attack features the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, but a young bowler with no excess baggage of failure can turn the tide in India's favour.

