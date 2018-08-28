Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Players who could be the next Virat Kohli

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.43K   //    28 Aug 2018, 06:36 IST

Enter capt
Gavaskar, Sachin, and Kohli have defined eras

Modern day Indian fans segregate the cricket timeline into three: the Gavaskar era, the Sachin era, and more recently, the Kohli era.

These three batting talismans headline their respective eras on account of the momentous impact they managed to create not just in Indian cricket but cricket in general. Kohli, in particular, wasn't content setting standards only with his bat and pioneered a fitness revolution in India.

In fact, he is so fit that you can hardly believe he is going to march into his 30s in less than three months! Yes, now let that sink in. Kohli, as fit as he is, isn’t going to play forever. The importance of grooming the next Kohli is more important than it may sound.

Fortunately, we have a handful of players who have already shown signs that they can pick up the baton from King Kohli.

#3 Shubman Gill

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
Gill top-scored for India in the 2018 U19 World Cup

The youngster from Punjab seemed a misfit in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup when he mercilessly accumulated 372 runs. He expectedly fetched a hefty bid in the 2018 IPL auction and joined the KKR battalion.

With an average of 33.83 and strike rate north of 146, Shubman Gill well and truly announced himself on the senior stage. His strokes were authoritative and had all the makings of an impact player.

Gill made his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2017-18 season and is already a regular in the India A and B squads and is pushing the case for a berth in the senior team via his consistent performances.

It only seemed fitting when the veteran Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik announced, ”I can see a lot of years of India blues in Shubman Gill.”

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Aficionado | Software Engineer | Blogger | Versifier | Cricket Analyst
