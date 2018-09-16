3 Players who can become the next Virat Kohli

Who will be the next to follow their path?

Over the years India has produced lots of top-class batsmen, starting from the great Sunil Gavaskar to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The latest addition to this dream batsman's list is the Indian Captain Virat Kohli. Kohli has taken over the world cricket by storm with his batting and has been the talisman of the Indian team for the better part of the past decade and will continue to do so for years to come.

But all good things have to come to an end, and it is up to the next generation batsman's to take up the huge void which will be left by Virat Kohli and make a name for themselves.

Here are three credible young batsmen who can become the next Virat Kohli.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Shaw captained his U19 to victory

Prithvi Shaw has been compared to Sachin Tendulkar since his heroics in school days where he scored a mammoth 564 at a tender age of 14. His footwork, technique, and stroke playing are also the added reasons for this comparison. For a young kid to handle huge pressure has to be the major reason which makes him a credible batsman to become the next Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli was the next big thing when he made his international debut and winning the U19 tournament started making people comparison between him and Sachin. It is how he handled this comparison, made him the player he is today.

Everything that Shaw has touched has been very successful. He won the U19 tournament, had amazing IPL with the Delhi Daredevils. Shaw's purple patch has already earned him a spot in the Indian test squad. If Shaw could continue to do what he is doing right now, Shaw can be the batsman of the generation to come.

