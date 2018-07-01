Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Options India can consider in place of Bumrah

Masoom Alli
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
85   //    01 Jul 2018, 01:15 IST

Image result for shardul thakur

The Indian cricket team suffered a blow in the second T20 international against Ireland when premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked up an injury which will rule him out of the upcoming T20 and ODI series against England.

Bumrah sufferred a fractured finger during the match and will be returning home. He will now be in a race against time to be fit for the Test series against England which will begin on the 1st of August.

The injury to Bumrah will come as a huge disappointment for the Indian team as he has been in sensational form with the ball, especially in the shorter format of the game. He has the ability to bowl yorkers with amazing accuracy and Virat Kohli will feel that his bowling attack has lost a valuable resource.

However, if this year's Indian Premier League has taught us anything it's that India has a lot of depth when it comes to talent and there are many young players who are waiting for their shot at securing a place in the national squad. Bumrah's injury, therefore, presents an opportunity for India to unearth some new talent who can do the business in England next year.

This article will look at 3 such players who can serve as able replacements for Bumrah during the upcoming T20 and ODI series against England and who could potentially secure themselves a place in India's World Cup squad. Many of these young stars impressed during this year's Indian Premier League and one has to feel that they would provide Virat Kohli with some valuable options to add to his bowling attack.

#1 Deepak Chahar

Image result for deepak chahar

The Rajasthan pacer has shown that he has the potential to trouble the best batsmen in the world and may prove to be a valuable addition to the Indian bowling attack on their English tour.

Although he does not bowl at express pace, Chahar does possess a decent amount of control with the ball and can be a bit unpredictable at times. He has not made as big an impact as he would have liked to have made throughout his cricketing career, but anyone who has kept a close eye on the young bowler will surely agree that there is a lot of potential he has to offer.

He is also fairly decent with the bat and this is something which does make him somewhat of an all-round package. It would be interesting to see how he performs in English conditions and whether he can make this series one in which the cricketing world takes serious note of him.

India would do well to give the young man a run during this series. With the World Cup just months away, India will not get another opportunity to test out their younger bowlers in English conditions and to give them some valuable exposure to these types of conditions. Chahar has shown during this year's Indian Premier League that he definitely has the talent to warrant being selected to play for the national side and he would be a useful replacement for Bumrah.

Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jasprit Bumrah Shardul Thakur Leisure Reading
3 possible replacements for Jasprit Bumrah in England tour
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
5 lethal Indian bowlers who could destroy the English...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
5 Challenges for Team India ahead of the ODI Series vs...
RELATED STORY
Probable playing XI for India in England in the 1st Test
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series: India's predicted 16-man...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us