England vs India: 3 players who can solve opening problems for India

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.24K   //    13 Aug 2018, 16:29 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
England Lions v India A - Day Two

The Lord's Test will be the one to forget for India, after succumbing to England by an innings and 159 runs. The humiliating defeat in the second Test has left India with a lot of questions to answer.

Some tough decisions and ineffective batting have let the Indian team down in this series. Indian batsmen, especially the openers, have just not been able to get going, and have seemed incognizant against the English bowling lineup. 

Now they are already 2-0 down in the series, Team India will need to regather themselves ahead of the third Test at Trent Bridge. Although a series win from here seems almost impossible, the Indian team can try and put up a fight in the latter part of the series. Unquestionably, the opening department needs to be reassessed if India want to restore some respectability during this series.

Thus, it seems the right time for the Indian management to include some of the young prodigies and try them at international level. So, let us look at three players who can solve the opening problems for India in the latter part of the tour.

#3 Rishabh Pant

England Lions v India A - Day Three
England Lions v India A - Day Three

Rishabh Pant, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi, has put in some excellent displays in the recent past. Admittedly, Rishabh Pant has got the limited number of opportunities to make it big at the international level, however he hasn't been given the chance that his talent deserves. Eventually, his recent performances for the India A side warranted Pant his first call-up for the Tests. 

Having got the backing of Rahul Dravid to perform at the Test level, Pant might make his Test debut in the upcoming third Test against England. With Dinesh Karthik in sorry form and the openers struggling, India might kill two birds with a single stone by adding Pant in the playing XI for the latter part of the series. 

Besides, Pant might prove to be an aggressor in the squad who would add value to the team, with some dynamic brand of cricket which could disrupt the shine of the new ball, thereby helping the Indian middle-order.


