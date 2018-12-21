×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Players who could open for India in the Boxing Day Test against Australia

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Feature
944   //    21 Dec 2018, 17:23 IST

Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 5
Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 5

After a victory in the first match at Adelaide, the Indian team was riding high on confidence with an eye over scripting history by claiming their maiden series win down under. Even before the start of the series, when cricket experts and pundits believed this as India's best ever chance to secure a series win in Australia, the Virat-led side did enough justice to this view by beginning the series on a positive note.

However, if there was ever a way for the home team to bounce back in the series, it was by playing it to their strengths as they did exactly at Perth to storm their way back into the series to make it a wide-open contest with still two matches to go in Melbourne and Sydney.

Australia will take a lot of confidence after their 146 run-victory over the hosts to level the series 1-1 at Perth. The home team will be keen to continue their winning spree after having closely studied India's weak link in their batting line up.

Barring few Indian batters, none of them have looked convincing so far in the series. The openers in Murali Vijay and KL Rahul have failed miserably and have been the talking point for India's consistent failures to see off the new ball in overseas conditions.

With both of them failing to stake a claim for their spot in the playing XI, it is highly likely that the duo will make way for a new opening duo for the Boxing Day Test match. The injury to Prithwi Shaw also forced the selectors to rope in young Mayank Agarwal ahead of the third Test as a specialized opener.

Let's take a look at 3 players who are in contention to open for India in Melbourne:

#1 Mayank Agarwal


Mayank Agarwal would be dying to count upon this opportunity
Mayank Agarwal would be dying to count upon this opportunity

The Karnataka-lad has been given the due opportunity as he is included in the Test side for the remaining two Test matches. Agarwal, who was part of India's home Test squad against Windies, failed to make it to the playing XI, was not included in the initial squad for four-match Test series against the Aussies.

However, injury to Pritwi Shaw and the poor run of form of openers has forced the selectors and the team management to rope in Mayank for the remaining two Test matches.

Mayank has waited long for this opportunity and deserves a go in the Melbourne Test. It won't be surprising if he replaces his state-mate from Karnataka to make his debut in the third Test. He has loads of runs behind him at the domestic level and impressive performances for India A in alien conditions.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal
Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
An avid Cricket Follower
Australia vs India 2018/19: India should open with Pujara...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
4 players who could open the innings for India against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 changes India need to make...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India struggled against Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Indians who should be...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us