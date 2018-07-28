3 players who could solve No.4 dilemma in ODIs for India

Arvind Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 515 // 28 Jul 2018, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Team India have played some outstanding cricket in ODIs in recent times but hasn't been able to find a stable No 4 batsman. India's top three are settled but are yet to find the ideal no 4 batsman.

Eyeing the World Cup 2019 in England, India has to solve the no. 4 conundra.

Let us look at some players who might be the search India are after.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been sensational in the recent past. He is one of the most talented young batsmen in the country at the moment. He has taken his batting to a different level. His technique, class, and style make his batting look so easy to the eye.

KL Rahul had a successful IPL stint in 2018 and has carried on from there.

Rahul likes to open the batting but he can bat in the middle order and has succeeded in doing that for RCB. He can up the ante at any time and also has the temperament to build the innings which makes him a strong contender for that spot and Rahul is a match winner the Team Management should give Rahul an extended run at no 4.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Dinesh Karthik has been in and out of the Indian Team but he has been in good touch in recent times. His comeback journey started when he played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 29 off 8 balls in the final of The Nidahas Trophy against Bangladesh. when Karthik came in to bat India required 34 runs off the last two overs, Karthik's heroics, that included a six when requiring 5 runs off the last ball, won the match, and the tournament, for his team.

Karthik has been in red-hot form but he hasn't been given many opportunities to be in the XI.

He is a very experienced player who understands his game very well and reads the situation of the match. He can build the innings and could finish it as well and might play an important part for India in the 2019 World Cup in England.

#3 Kedar Jadhav

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final

Kedar Jadhav has been very good in his short International carrier for India in ODIs. He grabbed the headlines when he scored 120 off 76 balls and shared 200-run partnership with Virat Kohli to help India to register a win against England in 2017. He was awarded the Man of the series award for scoring 332 runs in that series.

Jadhav got injured playing for CSK in IPL 2018 and has not played since but recently he updated that he is working hard on his fitness to start playing soon.

He works the ball very well and is a street-smart player. For any batsmen, it is important to rotate the strike and Jadhav is good at it. He has batted beautifully at no 6 for India, 511 runs have come batting at no 6 in 12 innings at an average of 63.87 and there is no reason why he can't be successful at no 4 as well.