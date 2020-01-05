3 players who could win ICC ODI player of the year award

2019 was a special year for ODI cricket

2019 was a special year for One Day International cricket as it saw one of the most entertaining ODI World Cups of all time.

The ODIs that the teams played in the build-up to the World Cup were magnificent as well. No team was leaving any stone unturned to ensure that they were fully prepared for the show-piece tournament, as a result of which, the spectators got to see some thrilling ODIs.

There were a few cricketers who not only put their hands up for their team in the World Cup, they performed consistently well in the ODIs throughout 2019. They will surely be in contention for ICC ODI player of the year award.

Here are the 3 players who could win ICC ODI player of the year award.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was the leading run scorer in ODIs in 2019. He played 28 games and scored 1490 runs at an average of 57.30 and a strike rate of 89.92. The Indian vice-captain scored 7 hundreds and 6 fifties with the highest score of 159 that he registered in the last ODI series he played against West Indies.

Rohit scored the most number of runs in the World Cup as well. The 32-year-old averaged more than 80 in the 9 games that he played in the ODI World Cup 2019, piling on a total of 648 runs with 5 hundreds. Nobody before Rohit had ever scored 5 hundreds in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Given his performances in the World Cup and his consistency in 50-over cricket right through the year, Rohit is the prime contender to win ICC ODI player of the year award.

