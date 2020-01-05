3 Players who could win the 2019 ICC Cricketer of the Year award

No cricket fan will be able to forget Ben Stokes' heroics at Headingley

While most of the cricketing talks in 2019 surrounded the ODI World Cup which took place during the English summer, some of the cricket played in the other formats of the game was outstanding as well.

The World Test Championship kicked off straight after the World Cup and some of the top Test teams in the world went head-to-head with points at stake in every match, which sure produced some thrilling encounters.

While the World Cup heroes will surely make a strong case for themselves to be named the ICC Cricketer of the Year, 2019's best Test performers will also be in there with a shot.

Here are 3 players who could win the ICC Cricketer of the Year award:

#1 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins took a total of 99 international wickets in 2019. There was hardly any series that he missed for Australia and was mostly the pick of their bowlers.

He topped the list among the Australian bowlers in all three formats of the game with his wickets tally of 59 in Test cricket, 31 in ODIs, and 9 in T20Is.

Cummins took the most number of wickets in Test match cricket in 2019 and averaged just 20.13 runs per wicket in the twelve Test matches that he played in. His dominance in Test cricket can be gauged from the fact that Nathan Lyon, who stood second in the list of the leading wicket-takers in Tests in 2019, finished 14 wickets behind him.

The Australian co-vice-captain also excelled in the ODI World Cup, grabbing 14 scalps in ten games at an economy rate of below 5. For his relentless consistency and for his penetration with both red and white ball, Cummins will be hard to beat for the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

