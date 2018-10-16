3 players who had decent starts to their international career but could not take off

Cricket is followed like a religion in India. With such craze around the game, it is natural that the national team is keenly followed by everyone. That puts a lot of pressure on the team to perform well in all occasions. This gives very few chances for players to prove their talent. Even if they start well, they fall out of favour because a better player comes into the picture.

However, this is how cricket functions in India and no one is to be blamed for that and this competition is helping the Indian team to perform better. Tournaments like IPL have been good for such players to secure their finances. Let us have a look at 3 such players who started well but failed to take off in their careers.

#1 Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav was brilliant in his debut series

Once considered as an alternative to Ravi Ashwin, the Haryana player had a wonderful debut series for India against England. Being a genuine off-spinner, Jayant Yadav troubled the left-handers in his debut match. He picked up a three-wicket haul in his first innings. Later in the series, he scored his maiden Test century, batting down the order.

Although he got a few matches after his debut series, he failed to make an impact and was eventually dropped. The main reason for this was that Team India went back to playing 2 spinners in Test matches after experimenting with 3 spinners in the England series. With Ashwin and Jadeja being a certainty in the team, Jayant found it hard to get more chances. He was also constantly troubled by injuries. He was typecast as a Test player and hence got very few opportunities in the IPL which made his chances of getting into the limited overs team very slim.

1 / 3 NEXT