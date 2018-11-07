3 players who have been dismissed for 199 since 2008

Ian Bell was dismissed for 199

Cricket has been a game of milestones and one of the most important ones are hundreds, five-wicket hauls, and a recent addition to that list, double hundreds. While batsmen play for the team, personal achievements manage to motivate players in performing better. Scoring a double hundred has certainly been the biggest dream a batsman could ever manage to have and many have seen it come true.

There have also been players who were unfortunate enough to get dismissed for 199. There were 6 players to get dismissed on that score until the year 2008 and they were Mudassar Nazar(Pak), Mohammed Azharuddin(Ind), Sanath Jayasuriya(SL), Steve Waugh(Aus), Younis Khan(Pak), Matthew Thomas Elliot(Aus).

Here are 3 players of the modern era who are recent additions to the list of batsmen who got out for 199.

#3 Ian Bell ( England)

Ian Bell became the seventh batsman and the first Englishman to get added to the list of players who got dismissed for 199. Bell played a crucial part in England's first innings as they posted a dominant 593/8 against South Africa at Lord's in the first match of the series.

He came in to bat at number 5, following a top-order collapse for England as Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and captain Michael Vaughan were all dismissed as they slumped from 114/0 to 117/3. Ian Bell joined Kevin Pietersen at the crease and the duo were on a mission to score runs.

Bell was classy and timed the ball excellently while KP showed off his arsenal of shots and a lofted extra cover drive was a sight to behold. Pietersen scored very quickly and made 152 off 181 balls and was dismissed by Morne Morkel when the team's score was 403/4. Bell held the other end firmly despite his teammates' wickets falling at the other end.

He found an unlikely batting partner in Stuart Broad who scored 76 and he was finally dismissed on 199 by Paul Harris when the former lofted the ball towards mid-on and the bowler himself took a stunning return catch to dismiss him. Though the match was in England's hand, Hashim Amla's great knock helped South Africa draw the game. Ian Bell was rightfully adjudged the Man of the Match.

Bell has had an excellent test match career scoring 7727 runs in 205 innings at an average of 42.69. His highest score in an innings came against India in 2011 at the Oval when he scored 235 off 364 balls.

