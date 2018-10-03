3 players who made over 1000 runs in ODIs without managing a six

They played the first One-Day International cricket match on January 5, 1971. When it started, they considered 250 runs a fighting total. Since then, the game has progressed drastically in terms of popularity, viewership, scoring ability and ability to hit the ball over the ropes. Nowadays, a batsmen scores at least 4-5 sixes in his century.

There have been three players in the ODI history that scored over 1000 runs, without managing a six. Let us discuss that in detail.

#1 Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott was an English opener and is considered one of the best batsmen of all time. He had the perfect technique, and exquisite temperament which made him score tons of runs in the Test matches. However, he batted slowly and cautiously. A lot of his teammates accused him of playing selfishly to break the batting records set by his predecessors.

Boycott played 36 ODI matches and scored 1082 runs. The one thing which he could not do in his ODI career was to hit a six.

#2 Dion Ebrahim

South Africa v Zimbabwe - First Test, Day Two

Dion Ebrahim played regularly for Zimbabwe for four years. He batted in the middle order, with sound technique and great temperament. Some experts say he did not live up to his potential with the bat.

Ebrahim played 82 ODIs and scored 1443 runs, but did not slam a six in the ODIs, although he scored one century and 4 half-centuries.Interestingly, he did not hit a six in the 29 Test matches; he played for Zimbabwe.

#3 Manoj Prabhakar

3rd Test: India v England

Manoj Prabhakar was a bowling all-rounder who played for India. He was the spearhead of Indian bowling during the 1980s. Prabhakar was a cunning bowler who mixed his swing balls with the slower-ones. He opened for India frequently in the ODIs.

Prabhakar could play shots all around the park. Overall, he played 130 ODI matches and scored 1858 runs at an average of 24.12. It is astounding that he never hit a ball for six, despite playing for 12 years.