3 players who might be dropped from the Indian ODI team

Is it the end of the road for Kedar Jadhav?

After thrashing New Zealand 0-5 in the T20 series, India plummeted to a huge defeat in the ODI series. This was the first occasion in six years that India failed to win a single match in an ODI series, the last time this happened was incidentally against the same opponent way back in 2014 when they lost 4-0, with a tied ODI in a 5-match series.

India was without a few frontline players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar which presented opportunities to fringe players to cement their place in the ODI set-up. But unfortunately, some of these players failed to grab this chances. Considering the tough competition for places in the ODI side, these players might face the axe. Here are the three players who might be dropped from India's ODI team.

#3 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube

Even though Shivam Dube did not get a single game in the ODI series, his dismal show in the T20 series might cost him a place in the ODI side. Following his poor performance both with the bat as well as with the ball in the T20 series, the team management seems to have lost faith in Dube. Moreover, Hardik Pandya is expected to be fit for India's next ODI assignment which might result in curtains being drawn to Dube's ODI career as of now.

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal replaced Rohit Sharma in the ODI side after the latter pulled out due to the calf injury that he suffered in the final T20. Agarwal has had a sensational start to his Test career last year and keeping in mind his attacking brand of cricket, Agarwal was expected to make a similar start to his ODI career. But unfortunately it wasn't to be, as he failed to get going. Agarwal scored just 36 runs in 3 games and looked awfully out of touch. While he is almost certain to lose his place in the ODI side, Agarwal will be under pressure in the whites as well.

#1 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav's place in the ODI side has been a matter of debate since the World Cup. With age not on his side, questions have been raised about Jadhav's future in the team. Moreover, Jadhav hasn't been used with the ball off late, a major reason why the selectors persisted with him for a long time. Jadhav got a couple of chances against the Kiwis to prove his worth. While he played a useful cameo in the first match, Jadhav got out cheaply in a tough chase in the second. Owing to which, he was dropped from the playing XI for the third match. His failure in the second ODI might eventually end Kedar Jadhav's career.

