New Zealand vs India 2020: Aakash Chopra questions Prithvi Shaw's fitness levels after his run out in the 3rd ODI

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 11 Feb 2020, 12:18 IST

Prithvi Shaw missed out on his maiden ODI half-century.
Prithvi Shaw missed out on his maiden ODI half-century.

What's the story?

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has called out Prithvi Shaw after the way he lost his wicket in the ongoing third ODI match between New Zealand and India. Chopra has questioned the fitness levels of the youngster after he was run out by a distance.

The background

The third and final ODI of the series between New Zealand and India is underway at the Bay Oval. The hosts, who have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, won the toss and elected to field first. India lost their opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli cheaply but Shaw was playing brilliantly from the other end.

He scored 40 runs off 42 deliveries before Colin de Grandhomme's throw from the deep ran him out. Shaw slammed three fours and two sixes in his innings and it seemed like he would complete his maiden ODI half-century in this match.

The heart of the matter

Prithvi Shaw after being run out during the 3rd ODI
Prithvi Shaw after being run out during the 3rd ODI

On the first ball of the 13th over of India's innings, Shaw tried to steal a couple by flicking a delivery from Hamish Bennett towards the leg side. Unfortunately, while completing the second run, he was run out. Shaw was the one who asked for the second run and yet he fell short of the crease and this move surprised Chopra.

He tweeted the following statement after Shaw's dismissal.

Chopra praised the batting talent of Shaw but advised him to improve his fitness and work on the aspect of running between the wickets.

What's next?

India managed to post 296 runs on the board, courtesy of KL Rahul's century. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can prevail in the dead rubber.

Published 11 Feb 2020, 12:18 IST
