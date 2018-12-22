3 players who might make a comeback for India before World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli will lead India for the first time in World Cup

With less than six months time remains as the world embarks upon a journey for cricket's biggest carnival that kicks off in the United Kingdom from May 30 next year. For yet another time in the history of the world cricket, the top teams will lock horns in a one and a half month long affair to be eventually crowned as the World Champions on July 14. The competition among the world's top ten teams will see them battling it out against each other for that coveted World Cup Trophy.

There's no denying the fact that winning the World Cup Trophy is a matter of pride and honour for the country and each of those players who toil hard to attain glory. With a healthy mix of youth and experience, even Virat Kohli-led side would board the flight to London in pursuit of the dream to get their hands on the elusive trophy at the end of the tournament.

Playing a World Cup for the country is in itself a great achievement to boast about, and being a part of the Champions' side is always an 'icing on the cake'. Players tussle hard to be in the reckoning list of probable which are short-listed for the prestigious tournament.

With more or less settled side, India is a strong contender along with hosts England, to embellish their cabinet with yet another impressive feat of glory.

But the men in blue would be cautious of the last minute injuries to the players, which can disrupt the balance of the side. And so, they would want to ensure the availability of backup players in the squad, who can step up in the absence of the regulars.

Here's a look at the three Indian players who can stage a comeback before World Cup 2019:

Mohammed Shami was India's go-to man in World Cup 2015

Currently a warhorse for India in the longest format of the game, Mohammed Shami has grown by leaps and bounds to be recognized as one of India's most skilful bowler in the current day and age.

His ability with the red-ball with an upright seam is there for everybody to appreciate, but it is his under-utilization in the limited overs setup which is a matter of concern.

Shami, who was India's most successful bowler in the World Cup 2015, would want to represent his country even in the shorter versions of the game. Though the men in blue currently boast of potent new ball ODI pair in Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah, Kohli might be perturbed due to lack of an experienced backup seamer despite India nurturing a young Khaleel Ahmed as the third seamer for the World Cup.

