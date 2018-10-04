3 players who might never make a comeback in ODIs for India

With less than eight months before the World Cup in 2019, the Indian team almost looks settled with a definite bowling attack and a solid top order. The only issue for the Men in Blue is to find a reliable middle-order ahead of their World Cup campaign.

The Virat-led side has tried a great number of options for the vacant middle order spot but everyone has failed to capitalize and make that spot his own. However, it seems that the team has decided to stick to a set of 3-4 players, whom they can chop and change to find the perfect combination in the middle-order.

This might close the doors for few players like Suresh Raina to make a comeback in the ODI side.

Here's a look at three of those players who might fail to make a comeback into the Indian ODI side.

#3 Irfan Pathan

Pathan has been a very useful ODI player for India in the past as he was viewed as a genuine all-rounder majorly due to his ability to strike big and swing the ball at a decent pace. He enjoyed the best time of the career during the early 2000s and was a crucial member in Sourav Ganguly's scheme of things.

However, after he lost the ability to swing, his stocks went downhill. He did flourish in the shortest version of the game but failed to make a comeback in the ODI side. Recently, Pathan shifted his base from Baroda to Jammu And Kashmir, not only as a mentor but also as a player. However, his exploits with bat and ball haven't been pleasing and is certain that Pathan has lost every hope to stage a comeback in the national side.

