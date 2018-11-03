3 Players Who Need To Step Up in Dhoni's Absence In The Upcoming T20I Series

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is highly regarded and considered as one of the best finishers in the history of the game. But right now at 37, he has shown signs of slowing down, albeit not by much, his contributions have not been significant as one may expect him to perform at, and even Dhoni would have realized it by now.

With his omission in the upcoming 3 T20I games against the West Indies, it gives an opportunity for some players to try and make a point to prove their selection for this series.

Filling the void which will be left by arguably India's greatest ever captain will be a huge responsibility for any player to handle. But it is time for some of India's highly regarded young stars to step up their game and prove their worth in Dhoni's absence.

#3 Manish Pandey

Australia v India - Game 5

Manish Pandey, remembered by many as the first Indian batsman to score a century in the IPL, has had a rather underwhelming international career. At 29, he has made a name for himself in the IPL, but his performances for the national team haven't been convincing, with just two 50's and a solitary century in 18 innings.

After a rather disappointing IPL season this time around for the runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, he really needs to live up to his name and prove a point to the selectors to make his name a regular fixture for India.

With the addition of an athletic fielder along with an explosive middle order batting, it'll be time for Manish to stamp his authority that he is capable of playing in the highest level.

His record for India in T20Is has been really impressive, with an average of 42.9, he needs to make a point in the upcoming T20 series against West Indies.

