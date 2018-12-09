3 players whose World Cup berth could be confirmed based on their performance in Australia

KL Rahul needs some runs under his belt to confirm his World Cup spot

The ICC World Cup is scheduled to happen in England next year. Having failed to defend the title in Australia in the previous edition, the Indian team under Virat Kohli will look to make amends in England next year.

Although the core of the team is set, India will have to make a few hard decisions while leaving out some talented players for the World Cup. However, the below 3 players have a good chance of making it to the World Cup but their performance in Australia could make confirm their selection. Find out more about these players.

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been the designated reserve opener for the Indian team in recent past. The team has decided that he cannot be used in the middle-order and hence KL Rahul's only chance of going to the World Cup will be as a reserve opener.

However, the Karnataka batsman has been in dismal form in recent times. He has been highly inconsistent which could spell doom for him. That is because of the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal who are steadily growing in confidence. If Rahul falters in this tour, the other options could be given a chance for the future tournaments which will make his comeback difficult.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Whether Pant is needed for the World Cup or not would be decided based on his performance in Australia

MS Dhoni will be the preferred wicketkeeper for the World Cup next year. Dinesh Karthik has been in good form and he could make a case for selection too. India will need a maximum of one backup wicketkeeper and either of DK or Pant will have to remain in India.

Pant will get chances in Australia which he has to make use of to get ahead of Karthik in the pecking order. Rather than his attacking skills, Pant will have to try and win games for his team in order to make his place in the Indian squad permanent.

#1 Mohammed Shami

India's 3rd seamer slot is still open

Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will form a potent fast bowling partnership for India at the World Cup. In recent tournaments, K Khaleel Ahmed has been used as the third seamer in the Indian team. On the pitches of England, this slot is highly critical and hence, the team management has to make a good choice for this position.

Advertisement

Khaleel is relatively inexperienced and was vulnerable in the T20 series against Australia. Although he offers variety, it would be better if India goes for experience in this position. Umesh Yadav and Shami are the options and one of these will go to the World Cup.

If not for injuries, Shami would have been one of the best fast bowlers in India. He still is and his performance Down Under will decide whether he will make it to England.

Advertisement