3 Players with 10000+runs and 500+ catches in List A cricket

List A cricket is recognized by International Cricket Council as the combination of all of the One Day Internationals (50 to 60 Overs) and the Domestic competitions (40 to 60 Overs). India's domestic structure has some famous List A tournaments like Deodhar trophy, Challenger Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy along with all other India A tournaments.

The records set under List A has been majorly recognized across the globe. Some players may not have strong international records, however, they can be a force to reckon with in domestic games. For instance, GA Hick has more List A runs than legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

In this article, let us have a look at three legendary cricketers who have scored more than 10000 runs and dismissed more than 500 players either through catch/stumping.

#3 Adam Gilchrist, Australia

Nicknamed as "Gilly" or "Churchy", Adam Gilchrist redefined the role of a wicket-keeping batsman with his aggressive batting style. He is regarded as the greatest wicket-keeper Australia has ever produced.

Gilchrist had a long List A career spanning for more than 18 illustrious years. He played 356 matches before announcing his retirement in 2010. It has been eight years since his retirement and many of his records are still untouched.

The swash-buckling batsman scored 11326 runs with an impressive average of 34.95. He scored eighteen hundreds with the highest of 172. Most of his centuries came when he was on International duty partnering Mathew Hayden.

As a wicket-keeper, he dismissed 591 batsmen with the help of 536 catches and 65 stumpings. His partnership with Shane Warne tormented the international batsmen for almost a decade.

He played for Middlesex, New South Wales and Western Australia in this domestic circuit. He also represented ICC World XI in a series against Asian World XI.

